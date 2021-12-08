Park West Gallery Auctioneer Hosts Successful Charity Auction for the Melissa Etheridge Foundation onboard the Norwegian Gem Cruise Ship

Park West Artist Allison Lefcort donated her artwork to be auctioned off, raising nearly $50,000 for the Foundation.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard the Norwegian Gem cruise ship, Park West Gallery Auctioneer Katerina Dudanova and Park West artist Allison Lefcort recently had the opportunity to work with the Melissa Etheridge Foundation to host a charity auction. 18 works by Lefcort were sold, some with competitive bidding, which helped to raise nearly $50,000 for the Foundation.

"Allison Lefcort is one of today's most talented pop artists, and her commitment to giving back is just as impressive," said Park West Gallery Executive Vice President John Block. "In this way, she follows in the tradition of some of the greatest American artists of the past century. Like Norman Rockwell, she uses her talent to evoke nostalgia better than any artist of her generation and, like Peter Max, she uses her fantastic success as an artist to benefit others, as she's done here with the Melissa Etheridge Foundation. She is simply incredible."

One original work by Lefcort, "Love is Love," started at an opening bid of $700 and had competitive bidding until the sale price of $8,500! Additional prominent items that sold at the auction were an Etheridge signed guitar for $12,500 and Etheridge's tour jacket that she wore for $4,500. Other works by Lefcort that sold were "Zebra," "Giraffe," "Woodstock" and several prints of "Love is Love."

"It was such a whirlwind and amazing event, I am still decompressing," said Lefcort. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Park West Gallery, especially on this cruise where I was able to connect with the Melissa Etheridge charity and help make a difference."

The money raised will support the Melissa Etheridge Foundation's efforts to find new scientific research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction. The Foundation strives to partner with and support organizations who delve into new ways of understanding and treating underlying mental health issues in conjunction with drug addiction, to seek treatment outside pharmaceutical norms, and to find new answers and relief for those suffering from the devastating effects of addiction.

To learn more about the Melissa Etheridge Foundation, please visit https://www.etheridgefoundation.org/

