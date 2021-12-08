Rollick Introduces AdDriver, a New Advertising Platform Targeting In-Market Powersports, RV and Marine Shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, today announced the official launch of Rollick AdDriver, a unique advertising platform for companies that target outdoor recreation shoppers. Utilizing a unique blend of digital advertising tactics, AdDriver allows recreation OEMs, insurance companies, and accessory providers to reach highly engaged members, customers, and employees of Rollick's affinity partners. The company does this through the GoRollick family of websites, as well as consumers shopping on targeted outdoor recreation-focused websites.

Rollick piloted AdDriver in late 2020 via its homegrown GoRollick Marketplace channel. After significant early success, the product expanded to include marketplaces across all recreational vehicle categories. The network currently includes J.D. Power NADAguides.com site, BoatCrazy , Golf Cart Resource , and Motohunt with more to be added during 2022 and beyond. These publishers feature traditional advertising on their website pages, plus native options that are exclusively available through AdDriver.

"We are able to target customers in a very contextual way to a best-in-class audience," said Adam Lasker, SVP of Partnerships and Consumer Marketing for Rollick. "The best part is that the network will continue to grow as we add to our list of affinity and outdoor recreation website partners. We aim to have the best, most effective advertising platform in the Powersports, RV and boating industries."

A recent study found that users of the GoRollick family of websites have higher disposable income versus the average American consumer, as well as larger families and a higher employment rate. The study also verified that GoRollick users are highly in-market, with close rates more than 2.5 times greater than industry benchmarks. Plus, campaigns with pilot advertisers have yielded significantly better click-through rates, sessions, and time-on-site versus industry benchmarks.

"We were attracted to the unique way that Rollick markets to customers with native ads that are contextually integrated into the user experience," said Henry Crook, Communications Strategy Supervisor at Generator Media. "Our initial results have been extremely encouraging, the relationship management has been excellent, and we're excited about what we can do together."

