RSNA and RadSite Team Up to Promote Pilot Program for FDG PET/CT Biomarker Profile

OAK BROOK, Ill. and ANNAPOLIS, Md. , Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is teaming up with RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization for advanced diagnostic imaging, to pilot the RSNA Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) Profile for fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) PET/CT imaging. This Profile provides both qualitative and quantitative data for single-time-point and multi-time-point comparative assessments covering the full spectrum of oncology therapy, including diagnosis, prognosis, staging and treatment efficacy.

RSNA organized the QIBA to unite researchers, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and now accreditation organizations. The goal is to advance quantitative imaging and the use of imaging biomarkers in clinical trials and clinical practice. Among other Profiles, the FDG PET/CT biomarker was created by QIBA to both characterize and reduce the variability of standardized uptake values (SUVs). RadSite will be assisting RSNA in piloting the FDG PET/CT biomarker Profile in the United States. A similar beta test trial was recently completed in Europe.

"A primary goal is to improve the value and practicality of quantitative imaging biomarkers by reducing variability across devices, sites, patients and time," said QIBA vice chair Gudrun Zahlmann, Ph.D. "The FDG PET/CT Profile helps document the consistency of the technical and behavioral performance levels and quality control specifications for whole-body scans used in single- and multi-center clinical trials of oncologic therapies."

"RadSite is looking forward to working with RSNA to address some of the challenges associated with the well documented variability in the measurement of SUVs, which have important implications for routine clinical care in addition to clinical trials" noted Eliot Siegel, M.D., RadSite's Standards Committee Chair. "Evidence-based QIBA Profiles are confirmed in part by physics evaluations to provide critical insights on how best to manage cancer patients by tracking the disease state with more specificity and uniformity."

"This pilot project is focused primarily on outpatient imaging centers to promote a greater degree of inter-rater reliability over time, especially when multiple scanners are used for the same patient," added Garry Carneal, J.D., RadSite President & CEO. "FDG, as a glucose analogue, absorbs at a faster rate in tumor cells when compared with healthy cells. This metabolic activity can be measured and quantified to help assess the extent and degree of response to individualized cancer therapies. RadSite will be recruiting imaging suppliers to participate in the pilot program over the next several months."

Imaging suppliers who use PET/CT imaging systems as part of the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients are encouraged to reach out to RSNA/RadSite to learn more about the pilot project and to see if they qualify to participate.

To learn more about the FDG PET/CT Profile, click here. To learn more about RSNA's QIBA initiative, click here. To contact RadSite to learn more about becoming a pilot test site for the FDG PET/CT Profile, please email RadSite at info@radsitequality.com or call at 443 440-6007.

About RSNA (www.rsna.org)

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and health care delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org)

About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)

Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability.

