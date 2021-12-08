Securus Technologies Announces Record-Low Average Call Rate Of $0.13 Per Minute And More Than 95 Million Free Connections

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies today announced that the average per minute cost of calls made by incarcerated individuals using the company's technology has been reduced to an all-time low of $0.13, down from almost $0.15 per minute one year ago. The $0.13 average call rate represents the year-to-date average through November and was achieved prior to recent rule changes made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which the company expects to further impact average call pricing. This achievement further demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to making products and services more accessible and affordable for consumers as part of an aggressive multi-year transformation effort for the organization as well as the corrections industry as a whole.

With the collaboration of facility partners, the company was able to achieve this unprecedented rate reduction despite the many operational challenges and unforeseen expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Securus was able to complete 95 million free connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones since the beginning of the pandemic, to increase accessibility at a time when in person visitation was limited by COVID-19. The $0.13 calculation does not include the free calls provided since the start of the pandemic, which would further reduce the national average by approximately another half a penny.

Additionally, Securus and correctional agency partners also renegotiated hundreds of contracts to reduce rates and offers taxpayer funded and zero commission (government charges levied on correctional calls) options in all contracts, which can help drive consumer costs even lower.

"I am proud to be delivering one of our biggest affordability commitments during a challenging year," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company to Securus. "Staying connected to one's community is essential to successful reentry. Friends and family of incarcerated Americans deserve to be able to communicate with their loved ones without breaking the bank, and we will continue finding ways to make our services even more affordable while ensuring the highest quality of products and safeguarding public safety."

Securus has continued to honor its broader transformation promises and has provided more rate reductions and free and reduced-cost communications in 2021 than any previous year. The comprehensive set of transformation commitments ensure the organization remains transparent and accountable to balance the needs of incarcerated individuals and their families, agency customers and the community. Leadership will continue to focus on long-term sustainable change, driving efficiencies to return savings to consumers, instituting balanced business practices and working collaboratively with groups, entities and individuals who share the same goal of modernizing the corrections industry.

