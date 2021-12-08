SportGait and Mississippi Soccer Association Announce New Partnership

The medical technology company is working to promote brain health and concussion awareness among athletes and coaches through the SportGait app.

FLOWOOD, Miss., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait , a medical technology company dedicated to brain wellness, has just announced their partnership with the Mississippi Soccer Association (MSA). This partnership will provide free baseline concussion testing for MSA athletes through the end of 2021, with the goal of establishing safer playing standards for sports teams.

MSA is a member of the United States Youth Soccer Association and represents over 18,000 youth soccer players, making them a key demographic for SportGait. In partnership with the app, SportGait and MSA will work together to protect these youth soccer players during concussion identification and recovery.

"MSA's priority will always be the health and wellbeing of our players. SportGait affords the opportunity for coaches and/or parents to quickly assess players in the event of suspected concussion(s)," says MSA Executive Director Kay Bouler.

Baseline testing is a powerful tool used for measuring athletes' physical and mental health before the sports season to make concussion diagnostics easier later. The series of tests measure the athlete's gait, memory, concentration, problem solving ability, and attention. This establishes a precedent of the athlete's condition for doctors to compare with results after a head injury.

"Proper recovery is critical when a concussion is diagnosed. SportGait affords the technology to ensure a player returns to the game healthy and prepared to play. MSA's partnership with SportGait is a gamechanger for all members of our organization," added Bouler.

SportGait offers baseline testing through their new mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play. The app is an essential toolkit for coaches and parents, and there is parallel technology for medical professionals, complete with clinically approved assessments and research-backed information for educating athletes about concussions.

The SportGait mobile app is available now for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating and monitoring concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S.

