The leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions has been selected for the Suffolk Technologies Boost program, which accepts the startups addressing the greatest challenges in the built environment

WINT named to exclusive Suffolk constructech innovation program The leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions has been selected for the Suffolk Technologies Boost program, which accepts the startups addressing the greatest challenges in the built environment

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, announces its participation in the second annual Suffolk Technologies Boost program, an intense six-week program for construction technology startups strategically addressing industry challenges and introducing productivity gains and efficiencies to the built world.

WINT, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions, has been accepted to the second annual Suffolk Technologies Boost program for construction technology startups strategically addressing industry challenges and introducing productivity gains and efficiencies to the built world.

The program is hosted by Suffolk Technologies, the venture capital and technology investment arm of real estate and construction enterprise Suffolk, and connects tech innovators focused on advanced solutions with Suffolk operational experts, consultants, industry leaders and academics.

"With the Boost program, Suffolk Technologies is proving its dedication to technology innovation in the construction space," said Alon Geva, CEO of WINT. "The Suffolk operational teams and program partners provided rigorous support throughout the program, positioning WINT to continue expanding our commitment to help businesses eliminate the costs and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste."

Water damage is the leading cause of property loss in construction projects. With WINT's advanced water-flow analysis, owners, developers, and contractors can avoid costs associated with remediation, repair, and increased insurance premiums. Moreover, the WINT solution can cut ongoing water consumption and waste by 20%-25% to reduce operational expenses and reduce the environmental footprint of construction projects.

"We take tremendous pride in offering a program designed to accelerate innovation and growth in the construction industry, an industry that can oftentimes be slow to evolve," said Parker Mundt, operating director of Suffolk Technologies. "WINT's AI-based solutions address some of the biggest challenges in the build environment. We were impressed by their ability to solve some of the industry's greatest challenges: reduce water waste, cut carbon emissions from inefficient water use, and prevent the risk of leaks on construction sites."

The Boost program, held in Boston, where Suffolk is headquartered, is designed to help leading startup companies solve their key market challenges by leveraging the experience of Suffolk leaders, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) experts and other Suffolk Technologies portfolio companies.

Suffolk Technologies and leaders from its partner companies in the construction, construction technology, venture capital and real estate industries participate in the program. Boost Demo Day finalists from 2020 have collectively raised more than $100 million in capital to accelerate their growth plans.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

For more information about Suffolk Technologies, visit https://www.suffolk-tech.com/.

About WINT

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources and dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs, waste and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates, and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment and innovation research/development. Suffolk is a national company with $4.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,500 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of "Top 400 Contractors." For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WINT