Acrolinx Welcomes Britta Mühlenberg as First Chief People Officer as It Enters High-Growth Phase AI content innovator builds on its momentum, while embracing the "Future of Work."

BERLIN and WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrolinx, a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence software, proudly welcomes Britta Mühlenberg as its Chief People Officer. Britta will foster a work environment that allows staff to thrive, grow, and contribute in a high-growth environment, while supporting physical and psychological safety, and employee wellbeing.

Britta Mühlenberg joins Acrolinx as Chief People Officer

Britta joins Acrolinx with over two decades of leadership experience in human resources and operations. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer at Searchmetrics, after serving as its VP of Human Resources. Before Searchmetrics, she worked in several different HR and people roles at Grand Hyatt Berlin and Höffner Möbelgesellschaft, and was an HR-focused Management Consultant at Accenture. Britta has a record of building, developing, and cultivating high-performance teams. She brings a deep understanding of the importance of caring for an organization and its people, particularly during high-growth periods. Her plan is to prioritize sustainability as she looks to maintain an engaged, happy, and healthy workforce at Acrolinx.

"On behalf of the entire leadership team, we're thrilled to welcome Britta as the Chief People Officer at Acrolinx," said Volker Smid, Chief Executive Officer at Acrolinx. "Broad, thoughtful, and experienced leadership is essential for our continued business success, and Britta's expertise and vision will be tremendously positive for our organization."

Acrolinx strongly believes that people are its greatest asset. In her role, Britta will oversee all people-related activities, communication, and processes. In addition to identifying and recruiting premier new talent, she'll create and execute a strategy and framework that allows teams to achieve their greatest potential. She'll also take the lead in aligning the company to evolving global frameworks such as environmental, social, corporate governance, and sustainability programs. Together with the executive team, Britta will also define the Acrolinx "Future of Work" to align with a changing global business environment.

"I'm both excited and happy to join Acrolinx as the first ever Chief People Officer. Given the company's impressive success story and the exciting growth path ahead, this is the perfect time to make organizational and people development an executive topic," said Britta. "I'm especially grateful for the opportunity to help shape the company's "Future of Work," as we all find new footing in this uprooted business world."

