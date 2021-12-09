Bright Pattern to Lead "Innovation and Contact Center Keys for the New World" at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2021 Bright Pattern is leading a workshop and panel discussion with CX leaders from YMCA of the North, Randstad, and VIPdesk

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announces its sponsorship and exhibition at CCW 2021 in Las Vegas from December 14, 2021 to December 16, 2021. The flagship event returns live after two years with some of the most innovative topics and speakers in the customer contact industry, including Bright Pattern's Senior Vice President of Marketing and CCW Europe Advisory Board Member, Ted Hunting. He will be joined in an innovative workshop by Darren Alick, Senior Director of Customer Experience at YMCA of the North, Othmar Mueller Von Blumencron, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at VIPdesk, and Jessica Osborn, IT Support Services Operations Manager at Randstad.

The pandemic shook up the customer contact industry, with agents and supervisors moving remote and businesses needing to be nimble and re-think customer contact. But unexpected changes typically lead to innovation. Bright Pattern will lead a first-of-its-kind workshop "Innovation and Contact Center Keys for the New World" at CCW 2021 on Tuesday, December 14th at 1:30 pm PT. This session will share ideas for our new world of customer contact through a presentation, a customer panel, and brainstorming sessions involving all workshop participants. Workshop attendees will share what worked, what didn't, and learn what's next. In the session, we will discuss the largest issues faced by organizations during the pandemic, and what changes need to be made to survive or even thrive through the pandemic. Of the changes organizations made, we will discover what changes worked and what changes are here to stay as we move beyond the pandemic.

Bright Pattern, a two-time CCW award finalist for innovation and omnichannel, will also be exhibiting at CCW 2021 at booth #610. Stop by the booth to learn more about the innovative keys discussed in the workshop or demo the award-winning AI-powered omnichannel contact center software. Watch a demo to receive a Bright Pattern swag bag and a chance to win an Oculus Quest and other high-tech prizes.

"CCW is the world's largest customer contact event, and we are excited to lead this workshop with CX leaders from three highly innovative companies," said Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Bright Pattern. "The pandemic has been challenging but has also led companies to re-think how they operate with new innovative approaches to help their companies win. This workshop will share some recent research, new ideas, and best practices for better CX in the new world."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger, by Omdia for best platform functionality, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

