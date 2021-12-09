Employee-Owned Consulting firm Pariveda Broadens Its Capabilities by Acquiring Management Consulting firm, Thought Ensemble

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda, a leader specializing in solving complex technology and business problems, announces the acquisition of Thought Ensemble. With the addition of Thought Ensemble, Pariveda now provides holistic business strategy, program execution and change management to support organizational transformation.



Thought Ensemble provides five service pillars to clients: Strategy, Organization and Operations, Technology Assessment and Planning, Strategic Program Management and Change Enablement. This significant step will expand Pariveda's capability to deliver compelling value by providing a holistic complement of services to the C-suite of organizations, its clients and a larger market. As we align our people-development focus to the mission of our clients, we remain committed to growing our people as they become thought leaders, innovators and trusted advisors to our clients.

Thought Ensemble's talented group of leaders and practitioners with proven credentials are very aligned to Pariveda's core values of and commitment to growing people and helping their customers achieve lasting success by solving problems together. Combining with Thought Ensemble enables Pariveda to further serve the C-suite, solving both the business and technology problems they seek to overcome as leaders. Thought Ensemble is a strong addition to Pariveda's business and product consulting capabilities and will operate under a co-branded name, "Thought Ensemble, a Pariveda company."

"With the acquisition of Thought Ensemble, Pariveda can provide more holistic services and solutions to our clients, transforming them to grow profitably and better serve their customers. Our clients need advisors who can help them define transformative business strategies and realize successful outcomes through innovative business processes and technology solutions to their most complex problems. At Pariveda, we align our people-development purpose with the missions of our clients and Thought Ensemble will add robust capabilities to solving our clients' business and technology challenges," said Kerry Stover, COO Pariveda.



"So many of our clients' business transformations are fueled by technology. Joining Pariveda allows us to approach their challenges and opportunities holistically, with deep capabilities across business, product and technology," said Lisa Jasper, Founder, and CEO of Thought Ensemble. "Like us, Pariveda believes in bringing diverse perspectives together to generate great ideas and solve complex problems. Together, we can grow our people to their fullest potential to serve the C-suite's needs through this ever changing world."

"Our world is undergoing profound change. Whole industries are transforming. Companies are seeking trusted advisors to guide them, solving business problems with sound strategy and technology solutions to achieve successful outcomes," said Bruce Ballengee, CEO of Pariveda. "Pariveda helps our customers navigate disruption and transform their enterprises through technology and business changes by developing their organizations to reach their highest potential."

Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex technology and business problems by aligning our people-development focus with the mission of our clients. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect and develop custom solutions to help their organization succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.



Thought Ensemble is a management consulting firm focused on helping our clients achieve significant business transformation. We founded our company on the simple idea that there is a better way to solve challenging problems with our clients. We bring diverse perspectives together to better contextualize challenges, strategize on how to solve them, and implement plans that actually take root. This collaborative approach of understanding problems from the company, project, and individual level is how we achieve meaningful results with our clients. We hope to inspire every organization we touch to better solve problems together, and, as a result, to better navigate transformation in this world where the only constant is change itself.

To learn more about how Thought Ensemble supports strategy development through meaningful execution, visit our website: www.thoughtensemble.com.

