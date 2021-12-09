Envoy Mortgage Continues To Show Gratitude To Customers Through Gift Of Home Program, Gifts One Full Year Of Mortgage Payments To Deserving Customer Company surprised 50 essential workers across U.S. in 2021 with assistance towards their mortgage and tax payments

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Mortgage (Envoy) continues to celebrate and thank its customers through its Gift of Home program, where it surprises deserving customers by covering their mortgage and tax payments for them and their families. The program is designed to show gratitude during a financially challenging time, investing more than $160,000 in 2021 to support customers all over the country who were hit hard during the pandemic, including military veterans, first responders, nurses, educators and small business owners and their employees by covering one or more month's mortgage and taxes.

Envoy Mortgage surprises its 50th Gift of Home recipient of the year, Amy Kaelin, a floating nurse at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY.

Today, Envoy surprised its 50th recipient of the year, Amy Kaelin, a floating nurse at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY. Kaelin worked throughout the height of the pandemic and spent much of her time exclusively on the COVID-19 floor. She saw more people die in one year than she has throughout her entire nursing career. While Kaelin will carry the heaviness of the pandemic for the rest of her life, Envoy wanted to lighten the load to the extent possible. The company surprised her today by paying her entire 2022 year of mortgage and tax payments.

"At the height of the pandemic, when it seemed like the world was crumbling, my home was the one spot where I felt safe and could unwind and take my mask off," Kaelin said. "It was the place where I could really reconnect and get my bearings to recenter myself to go back to work and do it all over again the next day. It meant everything to me, and still does."

"While we were in our homes and offices during the pandemic, our essential worker neighbors were facing nerve-wracking, traumatic experiences day in and day out, and they honorably showed up to help so many others in their communities," said Ron Millard, Chief Executive Officer, Envoy Mortgage. "There aren't enough thank yous we can express, and while we can't erase those experiences for them, we can ease some of their stressors by helping with the financial burden the pandemic has caused for many. Our Gift of Home program is a way for us to reach our heroes directly and let them know how much we appreciate them for the selfless service they nobly provided to our communities."

"Seeing our neighbors cry happy tears of relief brought us immense joy," continued Millard. "Reaching 50 customers with our program this year is a huge success, but it's not the end. We have many more neighbors to reach, and more gratitude to express. It was a humbling experience to be associated with so many heroes."

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX, dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie-approved seller/servicer licensed in 47 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process.

Visit https://giftofhome.envoymortgage.com/ for more information. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

