IFS Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ 2021: Enterprise Service Management (ESM)

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ 2021: Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Q4 2021 report by Forrester Research, Inc.



IFS entered the ESM space with its acquisition of Axios Systems in June 2021 and recently launched IFS assyst 11.4. Forrester praised IFS' updated ESM offering for its "simple, universal licensing model" and gave it the highest score for deployment and enterprise service capabilities. The report stated "IFS distinguishes itself with a broad set of non-IT modules (e.g., HR and facilities) with deep vertical coverage."



IFS is the cloud enterprise software vendor of choice for many leading global businesses looking to automate digital outcomes and build a foundation for an autonomous enterprise. With assyst 11.4, IFS has delivered a modern self-service experience, enabled by a single pricing model and simplified deployment model, giving organizations value within just weeks of adoption. The offering has a considerable set of new capabilities, designed to help organizations standardize, improve, and automate service management workflows simply and effectively.



Martin Schirmer, President, Enterprise Service Management, IFS, said: "The pandemic demonstrated that automated service management is business critical for accelerating digital transformation initiatives and boosting both customer and employee experience. That's why we are committed to making it simpler and faster for organizations to roll out service management capabilities more broadly across the enterprise. This recognition from Forrester is a testament to the hard work and investment the IFS team has dedicated to enhancing the assyst offering, bringing an updated product to market in a short space of time. We are incredibly proud to have been named a Leader in the ESM space."



To be included in the Forrester Wave report, vendors like IFS had to meet requirements on current offering, strategy and market presence.



IFS' comprehensive product offering has been recognized in several industry analyst research reports.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts information:

MEA& APJ: Adam Gillbe

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Drysdale

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

Europe: Marie-Christin Hansen

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 755 306 1878

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE IFS