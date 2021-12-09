Johnson & Johnson Appoints Senior Leaders to Executive Committee

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the appointment of several senior leaders to the Company's Executive Committee. Separately, the Company announced that Mr. Michael Sneed, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs and Chief Communication Officer, will be retiring on April 1, 2022.

As previously announced, Mr. Alex Gorsky will serve as Executive Chairman of Johnson & Johnson and transition the Chief Executive Officer role to Mr. Joaquin Duato, currently Vice Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee, effective January 3, 2022. From that time, all members of the Executive Committee will report to Mr. Duato.

The new Executive Committee appointments are as follows:

Ms. Vanessa Broadhurst , Company Group Chairman, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Bill Hait , Global Head of Johnson & Johnson External Innovation, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief External Innovation, Medical Safety and Global Public Health Officer.

Dr. Mathai Mammen , Global Head of R&D at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D.

Mr. James (Jim) Swanson , Chief Information Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Duato said, "I am thrilled to appoint this group of dynamic and experienced leaders to Johnson & Johnson's Executive Committee. Each represents a high level of dedication to our mission, as well as proven track records of strategic thinking, strong execution, and Credo-based leadership. As a whole, they are representative of the deep bench of talent we see at every level of our organization, as well as the tremendous opportunity ahead for Johnson & Johnson as we enter a new and exciting chapter."

Mr. Duato continued, "At the same time, I want to extend my warmest wishes and congratulations to my friend and colleague Michael Sneed on his retirement. Since joining the Johnson & Johnson team more than 38 years ago, Michael has been the Company's tireless champion in amplifying our vision, values, and success. On behalf of the entire Board and Executive Committee, I thank Michael for his extraordinary leadership and work in cultivating a unique company culture."

Dr. Peter Fasolo, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; Ms. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Med Tech; Mr. Thibaut Mongon, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Consumer Health; Ms. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals; Mr. Michael Ullmann, Executive Vice President, General Counsel; Ms. Kathy Wengel, Executive Vice President, Chief Global Supply Chain Officer; and Mr. Joseph Wolk, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will remain on the Executive Committee.

As previously announced, Dr. Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, will retire from the Company effective December 31, 2021.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

