The Lukens Company Announces Rebrand

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company, an industry-leading marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising strategies, today announced that it has rebranded. Introducing a new visual identity for its two brands—The Lukens Company (TLC) and TLC Political—the change represents the agency's growth and evolved service offerings over the past 35 years.

The Lukens Company

With this rebrand, we're leaning into the future, reinforcing our commitment to producing award-winning multichannel communications

It also serves as a renewal to TLC's overall vision. With a refreshed mission to help cause-oriented organizations make the world better, the rebrand comes as TLC continues to grow and adapt to meet existing and new clients' shifting needs. To better serve clients, it marks a formal division between the two brands, with TLC serving nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations and TLC Political focusing on political candidates, committees, and causes.

As part of the rebrand, both TLC and TLC Political launched new websites that are reflective of their respective new identities. TLC can be found at www.thelukenscompany.com , and TLC Political can be found at www.tlcpolitical.com . The websites showcase the agency's creative new identities and focus on providing valuable resources to its clients.

"Our new brands are intended to simplify who we are into the core components of what our clients need to fulfill their missions and make the world a better place," said Walter Lukens, TLC's President & CEO.

Seth Colton, Executive Vice President of TLC added, "As we evolve our service offerings to ensure our clients are equipped with what they need to succeed, our brand identity has to mirror the shift. With this rebrand, we're leaning into the future, reinforcing our commitment to producing award-winning multichannel communications and showcasing our expertise in helping our clients engage their audiences in new and creative ways."

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

