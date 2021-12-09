National Women's Law Center Celebrates Tonya Robinson's Appointment to Vice Chair of Board, Recognizes Board Leadership as Organization Enters Its 50th Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's Law Center (NWLC), a non-profit organization that has been on the leading edge of every major legal and policy victory for women and girls for nearly 50 years, recently announced Tonya Robinson as the first Vice Chair of its Board of Directors .

Tonya Robinson, the first Vice Chair of the National Women's Law Center Board of Directors

Tonya, who joined the NWLC board in 2019, takes on this new leadership role at a critical point in the organization's history. NWLC is launching a yearlong effort to mark its 50th anniversary as well as a refreshed strategic plan that will forge its efforts to ensure that women and girls – especially those of color and folks in the LGBTQ+ community – can live, learn, and work with safety, dignity, and equality. The Vice Chair is a new position created to build a pipeline of leadership and to enable seamless transitions as NWLC continues to grow in impact.

Tonya currently serves as Vice Chair and General Counsel – Legal, Regulatory and Compliance at KPMG LLP. Before joining KPMG, Tonya served as the Principal Deputy General Counsel and then the Acting General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Prior to her federal agency service, Tonya was Special Assistant to President Obama for Justice and Regulatory Policy at the White House.

"The National Women's Law Center has been the preeminent organization working on the front lines of almost every major battle for gender justice over the last half century," said Jane Sherburne, Chair of the Board of Directors for NWLC. "Continuity in its leadership and vision for change is imperative, and having Tonya in our corner as Vice Chair strengthens our Board leadership and the capacity of NWLC into the future."

In addition to creating this new role, the Board has also recently welcomed new members, Daralyn Durie, Founding Partner, Durie Tangri LLP; Meena Harris, Founder & CEO, Phenomenal; Thea Lee; Clara Shin, Partner, Covington; and Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Administrative Officer, Visa Inc. These additions will join an impressive lineup of thought leaders, philanthropists, advocates, and executives who will collectively support the storied institution's legal, policy, and culture fights ahead.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of NWLC, added, "We are thrilled to welcome our new board members as well as Tonya into this critical role. The Law Center is stronger for our board who continues to apply its diverse knowledge and perspectives to strategically push our fight for justice and equality forward. Collectively, their insight, expertise, and leadership has enhanced the Law Center's work and the lives of the individuals we help."

Meena Harris, Founder & CEO of Phenomenal and new board member of the National Women's Law Center Board of Directors

National Women's Law Center (PRNewsfoto/National Women's Law Center)

