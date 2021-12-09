Nina Dobrev Wears Chic and Cozy LILYSILK Outfits while Snuggling with Her Dog Maverick on Instagram

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, has been spotted on world-famous Canadian actress Nina Dobrev, who sported two ensembles while cuddling with her dog Maverick on her Instagram account on December 6.

In an Instagram Story, Nina wore a cozy and stylish LILYSILK cashmere set in natural white, consisting of a Ribbed Pure Cashmere Hoodie and Casual Cashmere Wide Leg Pants, perfect for the winter holiday season. In another street style photo, she sported an elegant ensemble that included a LILYSILK top (V Neck Front and Back Silk Camisole in natural white), pants (High-Waisted Pleated Pants in natural white), and jacket (Classic Double-Breasted Silk Trench Coat in pale gray).

Nina is best known for her roles in "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and "The Vampire Diaries". In addition to being a highly-acclaimed actress, she is also an executive producer and director, as well as incredibly active in several charitable causes, among them Project Pink and Hunger Bites.

LILYSILK has become one of the most beloved and recognized silk brands, winning legions of fans around the world, and worn by stars such as Oscar Award-Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and GRAMMY Award-Winning Singer and Songwriter Meghan Trainor.

Since its founding in 2010, LILYSILK has been dedicated to crafting luxury silk products that fuse sophistication with comfort. The cashmere set worn by Nina is made of 100% A-Grade Mongolian Cashmere, which is exceptionally soft against the skin. Moreover, it is incredibly durable, pilling far less than traditional cashmere and becoming even softer and more supple with each wear.

Until December 22, shoppers can enjoy special Christmas promotions, including buy-one-get-30%-off on apparel, buy-one-get-40%-off on pillowcases, and up to 40% off on pajamas. Fans can also enjoy $10 off purchases of over $200, $20 off purchases of over $400, and $30 off purchases of over $600.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers and is committed to a zero-waste policy whilst delivering exceptional services. LILYSILK aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly.

