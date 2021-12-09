RMO's David Greco Elected to Chair of San Diego County Bar Association's Estate Planning, Trusts and Probate Section

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that attorney David Greco has been elected to serve as the Chair of the San Diego County Bar Association's Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section in 2022.

"We are proud of the leadership David demonstrates not only within our practice area but throughout the legal community," said firm Founding Partner Scott Rahn.

Greco helped launch RMO's San Diego office in 2018. He represents beneficiaries, as well as professional and corporate fiduciaries in contested trust, estate, and probate litigation matters, as well as related estate administration issues from the trial level through appeal, including handling matters before the California Supreme Court.

"I am thrilled to serve the San Diego community as chair of the SDCBA Estate Planning Section in 2022," said Greco. "In particular, I look forward to planning programs covering contemporary legal issues in estate planning and litigation, throwing a social event, and working with Kimberley Deede and Rebecca Van Loon, both of whom I know well. I am also excited to include our distinguished San Diego probate bench in these programs and to further connect the judiciary to the field of talented trust and estate lawyers in the county."

The San Diego County Bar Association, founded in 1899, serves as the center of San Diego's legal community. With more than 50 unique Sections, Committees and divisions, and various community service projects, the San Diego County Bar Association is where San Diego's legal professionals connect and convene for the betterment of their individual practices and the profession.

Prior to joining RMO, Greco worked for the California Court of Appeal, the California Attorney General's Office, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he was a member of the San Diego Law Review.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation of contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters, and related appeals. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP