SD-WAN Market Surged 45 Percent to a Record Level in 3Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group Cisco, Fortinet, and VMware Led the Market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide SD-WAN market grew 45 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year. Cisco maintained the top position for the revenue share for the quarter and was followed by Fortinet and VMware in the second and third spots.

"Enterprises are upgrading network infrastructures at accelerated rates compared to pre-pandemic times, and our research finds that the SD-WAN market is growing at strong double-digit rates in all regions of the world," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Because SD-WAN is software-based technology, the global supply chain disruptions have had less of an effect compared to hardware-based networking products," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2021 SD-WAN Report:

The SD-WAN market continues to consolidate around a small number of vendors with the top six vendors accounting for 69 percent market share in 3Q 2021.

Cisco's quarterly SD-WAN revenue nearly doubled in 3Q 2021 with especially strong growth in the North America region.

The market for hardware-based Access Routers grew quarterly revenues for the first time in almost two years.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group SD-WAN & Enterprise Router Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the SD-WAN and Enterprise Router markets for future current and historical periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacture revenue by regions, customer types, and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

