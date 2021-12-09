Telescope's Cambron McKeever Wins the First Ever "Top Women in Marketing" Award

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telescope Inc.'s Cambron McKeever was awarded "The Picassa" in the Chief Marketer's "Top Women in Marketing" awards.

Telescope Logo (PRNewsfoto/Telescope Inc.)

The Picassa is defined as "A rarity—a skilled marketer with a designer-keen eye for the visual. Her ability to sometimes wear the hat of art director puts her marketing a cut above the rest."

"This talented collective of women represents the kind of leadership, fortitude and creativity that kept this industry moving forward in a time of unprecedented challenges," says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer.

Cambron McKeever, Vice President of Strategy and Creative Services, has been strategizing and directing campaigns for blue chip clients like Coca-Cola, TikTok and the NBA with their fan engagement campaigns for the last 8 years, and has also been pivotal in the growth of Telescope's own marketing endeavors.

This is yet another proud achievement for Telescope's team, already winning early this year the Shorty Awards's Mid-Sized Agency of the Year, as well as recently being awarded Chief Marketer Top 200 Marketing Agencies of 2022.

About Telescope Inc.

Telescope Inc. is an award-winning technology marketing company focused on real-time solutions to everything from high-impact voting and live events to second-screen experiences and interactive live streams. As leaders in the online and social space, Telescope powers immersive, demanding, and high-profile participation initiatives with record-breaking results. Backed by over 20 years of experience, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest media brands, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 companies. The company recognizes clients' distinct needs and custom tailors to each brand while ensuring that they connect to their audiences in innovative ways by delivering relevant, interactive content and deeply engaging social experiences. Telescope Inc. is a subsidiary of Bally's Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Telescope Inc.