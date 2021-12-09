'Tis The Season: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum & Ben Baller Ice Out the Holidays with Signature Cocktail Kit and Exclusive Chain Giveaway No. 1 Spiced Rum Brand and Famed Celebrity Jeweler Serve Up Chilly Concoction for Holiday Gifting

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is bringing on the spice and ice with a limited-edition cocktail kit inspired by famed celebrity jeweler Ben Baller. The kits are the perfect holiday gift for anyone of legal drinking age. The brand is also adding a layer of holiday cheer by giving one lucky fan a custom, one-of-a-kind chain crafted by Ben Baller himself.

The limited-edition Captain Morgan x Ben Baller Holiday Cocktail Kit, featuring Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, is available for purchase now only at CocktailCourier.com while supplies last.

The Captain Morgan x Ben Baller Holiday Cocktail Kit is available through the home delivery service Cocktail Courier and comes with all of the ingredients needed to create Ben Baller's signature The OG Spice & Ice serve. Made with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, the subtle notes of vanilla and caramel give this classic cocktail a distinctive, flavorful finish for (21+) cocktail enthusiasts and casual sippers to ring in the holiday season in true Baller fashion. The kits also include custom Captain Morgan x Ben Baller stainless steel ice cubes for keeping cocktails chilled without compromising delicious, fresh flavor.

"You know I like to sprinkle ice on everything from chains to cocktails," said Ben Baller. "This cocktail kit with Captain Morgan is just another way for me to spread the love to my fans because who doesn't like a little spice and ice for the holidays?"

From Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, fans 21+ can visit the Cocktail Courier website to learn how to enter for a chance to win the ultimate gift to (ice) cap off their holiday season.* The custom chain is the third in the "Captain on Ice" collection curated by Ben Baller; inspired by the iconic spiced rum and the celebrity jeweler's own personal flavor.

"Captain Morgan, like Ben Baller, is all about bringing original flavor to whatever we do, and that includes spicing up run-of-the-mill holiday gifts,'' said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "With the Captain Morgan x Ben Baller Holiday Cocktail Kit, people (21+) can bring their own originality and spice to the cocktails they craft and enjoy over the holidays."

The limited-edition Captain Morgan x Ben Baller Holiday Cocktail Kit is available for purchase now only at CocktailCourier.com, at a SRP of $67.99 per kit, while supplies last. Only available in select states.** Bar tools and glassware not included (unless otherwise specified).

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for delicious cocktail content and news. No matter how you decide to enjoy Captain Morgan this holiday season, remember to do so responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY U.S., 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Ends 12/19/2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Taxes on prize are winner's responsibility. For entry methods, full prize info, odds & other details regarding Sweepstakes, visit baller.captainmorgan.com. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

**The Captain Morgan x Ben Baller Holiday Cocktail Kit is unavailable in the following states: AL, AK, AR, HI, ID, MA, MI, NC, OH, TN and UT.

