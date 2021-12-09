Trajan to acquire LEAP PAL Parts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytical science and device company Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX: TRJ) (Trajan or the Company) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the business of LEAP PAL Parts and Consumables, LLC ("LPP"), based in Raleigh North Carolina USA for $US 7.7 million, with a planned Completion date of 30th December 2021. LPP, (https://www.palparts.com), is expected to achieve calendar year 2021 revenues of $US 7.4 million and a normalized EBITDA of $US 1.04 million, (unaudited). LPP has a team of nine staff operating the specialized parts and supplies distribution business, supporting customers operating automated laboratory workflows based on the PAL** platform from CTC Analytics AG Switzerland. The transaction will be funded by Trajan through a combination of existing cash and debt.

(PRNewsfoto/Trajan Scientific and Medical)

Stephen Tomisich, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Trajan stated, "Trajan acquired the business of LEAP Technologies in 2016. Originally LEAP Technologies and LPP were two parts of one business; the former developing automated workflows and providing the capital equipment solutions, the latter delivering the parts, supplies and consumables to support those platforms. Around 2010 the two were split. With the acquisition of LPP Trajan brings the two parts of that business back together again to provide an integrated and streamlined customer support capability."

"We welcome Will Plyler the leader of LPP and his team to the Trajan group. We have been impressed by LPP's customer focus and the level of responsive customer support that they provide under Will's leadership and we look forward to growing the careers of the team as part of the Trajan family."

Will Plyer stated, "I am excited that the addition of LPP to Trajan reunites the historic elements of the LEAP brand and will allow us to more holistically serve our customers throughout the entire life of an automated workflow."

** PAL is a registered trademark of CTC Analytics AG | Switzerland

Authorised for ASX release by the Board of Trajan Group Holdings Limited.

About Trajan

Trajan is a global developer and manufacturer of analytical and life sciences products and devices founded to have a positive impact on human wellbeing through scientific measurement. These products and solutions are used in the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples. Trajan has a portfolio and pipeline of new technologies which support the move towards decentralised, personalised data-based healthcare.

Trajan is a global organisation of 500 people, with six manufacturing sites across the US, Australia, Europe and Malaysia, and operations in Australia, the US, Asia, and Europe.

About LEAP PAL Parts

LEAP PAL Parts ( LPP) have been helping customers in the lab instrumentation and liquid handling business for over 25 years. In 2010 LEAP Technologies spun out its CTC Autosampler small parts and consumables operation and a new company was born, LEAP PAL Parts and Consumables®, LLC. LPP carries an extensive array of CTC small parts, valves, rotors and syringes (including their own private brand, the "L-MARK" and L-MARK Gold" brand syringe), as well as L-MARK vials and caps. All of their parts and consumables are LEAP-tested to assure that they are of the highest laboratory-grade quality. LPP represent the highest quality products that meet strict QA standards and work with the best manufacturers to offer innovative products. LPP provide same day shipping of all in-stock products to avoid instrument downtime and reduce customer on-hand inventory levels. Their Mission Statement: "Be Good. Just that simple. Be good to our customers, our suppliers, our community and to each other."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trajan Scientific and Medical