TrialCard Announces Strategic Partnership With ClientPharma

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a full-service life sciences commercialization partner, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with specialist global clinical trial supply company ClientPharma. As a result, global clinical supply and operations teams can now single source their commercial drug requirements by utilizing two best-in-class solution providers.

Meeting the needs of global clinical supply trials requires diversity in supply strategies to address the unique complexities of each country's healthcare and medication distribution systems. The one-size-fits-all approach is not a single supply strategy; instead, it leverages the expertise of a supply vendor partnership that addresses the need for a multi-faceted supply chain strategy.

RxStudy Card, TrialCard's virtual inventory supply solution, can now be augmented to place physical inventories of medication at sites for protocol designs that require immediate dosing. Under this partnership, TrialCard clients will now enjoy an expanded reach by leveraging ClientPharma's global sourcing, procurement, and distribution logistics. This will cut supply costs by 50% and reduce clinical supply teams' efforts by 80%.

Jeff Wiltrout, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Business Development at TrialCard, stated, "The responsibilities of clinical trial supply and operations personnel are vast and intricate. They need partners that make complex tasks simple and efficient. The partnership between market leaders like TrialCard and ClientPharma simplifies our clients' global commercial drug sourcing responsibilities by providing a variety of streamlined, agile, and efficient processes."

Andrea Chopek, President, North America at ClientPharma relayed, "Our industry is yearning for a sleek, global approach for commercial drug supply—and with this strategic partnership we offer that. Together, we solve drug supply difficulties and navigate the many complexities, reducing supply chain risks and managing waste and costs throughout the stages of your clinical trial. Two industry leaders coming together doesn't dilute the solution; it provides one concentrated, easy solution for our clients."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization needs for more than 160 life science customers and has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About ClientPharma

ClientPharma (CP) is a specialist global clinical trial supply company providing expertise in the procurement of comparators, rescue medications, adjuvant therapies, standard-of-care, reference drugs, medical devices, ancillaries, and matching placebos. From provision of clinical research samples to bulk supplies for global pivotal trials, the company has built a strong worldwide network to provide strategic commercial drug supply solutions for all stages of clinical programs. Reducing complexity and maximizing value – that's our mission. CP is headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices and warehousing in the US, Ireland, Belgium, and China. For more information about ClientPharma, please visit www.clientpharma.com.

