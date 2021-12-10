Oncopeptides presents new melflufen data at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting ASH

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the company will present three posters on melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting, ASH, on December 11-14, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

"We are committed to gather and share updated data of melflufen with the myeloma community," says Klaas Bakker, MD, PhD, Executive Vice-President, and Chief Medical Officer. "A continued understanding of the safety and efficacy data in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma is essential to guide the further clinical development of the PDC platform".

Below is a brief description of the abstracts that have been accepted by the American Society of Hematology. The abstracts are available online at: https://ashpublications.org.



Clinical abstracts First Author Publication number Disposition OCEAN: Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - Age subgroup analysis of older patients Marivi Mateos 2741 Poster OCEAN: Melflufen/dexamethasone compared with pomalidomide/dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma - Safety and tolerability analyses Paul M Richardson 2732 Poster Pre-Clinical abstract





Single cell RNA sequencing identifies potential molecular indicators of response to melflufen in multiple myeloma Philipp Sergeev 1194 Poster

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: + 46 70 262 96 28

Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 70 873 40 95

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. Oncopeptides voluntarily withdrew the drug from the U.S. market on October 22, 2021, due to worse overall survival data in the phase 3 OCEAN study. The study was a post-approval requirement under the accelerated approval program. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The Corporate Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information about the company is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

