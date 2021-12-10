VTech® Announces Availability of KidiBuzz™ 3, Latest Innovation in Its Popular KidiTech Line

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of KidiBuzz™ 3, a kid-friendly Wi-Fi smart device that allows children the ability to play games, capture images, listen to music and so much more. The latest addition to VTech's KidiTech lineup now offers the ability to stay connected with parents and other approved contacts through the new free KidiCom Chat™ app with video messaging and 3D screen effects.

"KidiBuzz 3 gives kids the features they see and want in their parents' technology, like texting, video messaging, interactive games and a camera to capture moments with fun filters to show off their creative skills," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "But because it's designed just for kids, parents can have peace of mind with safeguards giving them control over contacts and screen time, while kids can enjoy all the fun."

Made for children four years old and up, KidiBuzz 3 offers high-tech features that kids are looking for, including the KidiCom Chat messaging app with video sharing capabilities, new 3D screen effects and a magnifying lens for up-close photos. KidiCom Chat allows kids to connect with parent-approved contacts to send text, photos and video clips over Wi-Fi with other KidiBuzz™ devices as well as iPhone and Android devices.

Kids can add live face filters and frames to photos and video clips, play over 40 interactive learning games that focus on math, science and spelling, use a free trial of LeapFrog Academy® and download apps from the Learning Lodge®. KidiBuzz 3 also gives kids the ability to browse kid-friendly, parent-approved websites and access their favorite music and movies on-the-go. Parents can feel comfortable by setting up controls, such as daily time limits and who they are able to interact with.

KidiBuzz 3 retails for $104.99 and is available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.vtechkids.com/KidiBuzz3.

