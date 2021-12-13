Biosion, Inc. Licenses BSI04702, An Anti-TROP-2 mAb, to OBI Pharma, Inc. for Worldwide Development and Commercialization Rights as an Antibody Drug Conjugate and Other Derivative Products

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a global, clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced that Biosion and OBI Pharma Inc. (4174.TWO) ("OBI Pharma") have signed an exclusive license agreement under which OBI Pharma will be granted a global exclusive license to Biosion's proprietary anti-Trop2 humanized monoclonal antibody, BSI04702, for developing next generation biologics. The license agreement enables OBI Pharma to conduct further preclinical and clinical development, registration, and commercialization of BSI04702 as an Antibody Drug Conjugate and other derivative products. Under the terms of the agreement, OBI Pharma will pay license fees to Biosion, including an upfront payment, future development milestones and net sales royalties. The specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Biosion has been driving innovation to deliver breakthrough therapies for cures. The licensing of our anti-TROP-2 mAb to OBI Pharma for global development further exhibits the strength of our discovery engine and proprietary SynTracerTM HT-endocytosis platform to identify superior mAbs, ideal as ADCs" said Dr. Hugh Davis, Chief Operating Officer of Biosion, Inc. and President of Biosion USA. "We are looking forward to partnering with OBI Pharma to advance BSI-04702 into the clinical stage as fast as possible and making a difference for patients worldwide."

BSI04702 was created through Biosion's proprietary SynTracerTM HT-endocytosis platform, a high-throughput endocytosis screening application that can identify antibody candidates with high internalization rates- a critical parameter for lead antibody success in next generation ADC development.

About Biosion, Inc.

Biosion is a leading "In Global For Global" clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative biologics to address resistant, relapsed and residual disease for patients worldwide. Established in 2017, Biosion has assembled a world-class team with extensive experience in global biologics development and built an oncology and auto-immune focused pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally-derived proprietary technologies, including the H3 hybridoma platform, SynAbTM synergistic antibody platform, SynTracerTM HT-endocytosis platform, and FlexibodyTM bispecific platform. Biosion's mission is to discover and develop innovative biologics through the synergy of great science, cutting edge technologies and superior craftmanship for patients worldwide. Biosion is actively seeking global partners who are interested in licensing, partnership or co-development opportunities. For more information and full pipeline details, please visit www.biosion.com.

About OBI Pharma, Inc.

OBI Pharma is a biopharma company, founded in 2002 with headquarter in Taipei, China and subsidiaries in the United States, China and Australia. Our mission is to improve health and the quality of life of patients through innovative cancer therapeutics. We seek to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancers by targeting the Globo Series antigens (Globo H, SSEA-4), the AKR1C3 enzyme, and other promising targets (www.OBIPharma.com).

