Car Subscription Platform FINN To Enter U.S. Market, Ushering In A New Era For A Flexible Vehicle Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN , Europe's fastest growing car subscription platform, today announced the official expansion of its popular service to the United States in conjunction with a large and growing network of auto manufacturers and dealership partners. FINN is fundamentally transforming the new vehicle experience in the United States through its subscription model by making it fun, sustainable and convenient to change vehicles every six or twelve months.

FINN is the first automotive subscription service to offer a broad selection of new car makes and models that includes insurance, maintenance, various term options, and no hidden fees. The company's revolutionary business model allows flexibility through its symbiotic relationship with car manufacturers, dealerships and Liberty Mutual Insurance across the United States. As an added benefit, FINN helps to reduce drivers' automotive carbon footprint and environmental impact by offering an increasing range of electric and hybrid vehicle options, while also offsetting the CO 2 emissions of all of its vehicles through its partnership with ClimatePartner.

FINN's first cars will be made available in Eastern Pennsylvania including the Philadelphia area, and New Jersey. FINN will also be available in several other states in the northeast within the coming months. Its stateside launch includes six premium vehicles through its partnerships with Tesla, Jeep and Chevrolet. The two subscription choices – six and twelve months – also offer a variety of monthly mileage options ranging from 850 to 1500 miles depending on the subscriber's expected usage. Additionally, automotive options range from compact sedans to large sport utility vehicles (SUVs), with subscription prices starting at $679 per month. FINN will steadily expand its assortment of subscription-based vehicles. The initially available vehicles include:

"Consumers are increasingly seeking subscription models across all industries," explains Max-Josef Meier, CEO & Founder at FINN. "FINN is applying this concept to cars by offering flexible car subscriptions with everything included but fuel. By subscribing, FINN makes driving a car as convenient as watching a show on Netflix."

Using FINN's easy-to-use website, as well as iOS and Android apps, customers in the available markets can filter, browse and discover their preferred car make and model, and directly order their chosen car subscription – all in a matter of minutes. FINN subscribers can expect their car delivered to their doorsteps as early as February 2022 within a delivery radius that includes all of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, which is defined as any area east of, and including, State College, Centre County, PA. FINN plans to expand its services to additional urban and suburban regions throughout 2022. Delivery is free of charge for all subscriptions.

To fulfill their ambitious goals, FINN plans to hire a team of more than one hundred U.S.-based employees to help build its foundation in America and focus on growth, operations, customer service, finance and engineering.

FINN's U.S. launch comes on the heels of a successful year in Germany, during which the mobility platform reached 10,000 subscribers.

About FINN

FINN is a car subscription platform on a mission to make mobility fun and sustainable by providing a fast, easy and effortless way to choose the car that best fits its customers' lifestyles. FINN is a trusted car subscription provider, offering complete transparency in pricing, as well as comprehensive insurance and maintenance. FINN makes driving a car as easy as purchasing shoes online: with just a few clicks, customers are able to subscribe to a car that will be delivered straight to their door in just a few days or weeks—without any further effort. FINN was founded in 2019 by Max-Josef Meier, former founder of fashion search engine Stylight.

