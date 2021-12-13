Cora Announces Partnership with United Way and Commits to Donating Five Million Period Care Products by the End of 2022 Femcare brand will direct 85% of all domestic period care donations towards BIPOC communities

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cora , a proud B Corp best known for their natural and organic cotton tampons, pads, and other personal care, today announced their partnership with United Way to donate premium feminine care products to women and girls nationwide. Cora's giving efforts have been at the core of the company since its founding, and this new partnership will expand the domestic reach of Cora's mission.

Cora logo

When Cora co-founder Molly Hayward was traveling in India and Kenya, she discovered how menstruation negatively affects girls and women who are unable to afford period care products. To compensate, they resort to using old rags, newspaper, animal dung and tree bark, all of which can cause infections and reproductive health problems. According to UNESCO, 1 out of every 10 menstruating youth are unable to attend school during their menstrual cycle due to a lack of access to menstrual products and resources, and for impoverished communities, schools have poor water and lack sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, making it difficult for youth to safely manage their menstrual cycle.

Period poverty affects almost 17 million menstruators in the United States. During the midst of the pandemic and growing movements for social justice, Cora re-evaluated its domestic giving and determined the need to broaden its efforts in the United States. Now, Cora is expanding their domestic give-back program by partnering with United Way to direct their period care product donations to communities within the United States. The initial donation of five million products will be shared amongst recipient organizations including: United Way of Southeast LA in New Orleans, LA; Second Harvest of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA; United Way for Southeastern Michigan in Detroit, MI; Metro United Way in Louisville, KY; Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern WI in Madison, WI; and Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin in Madison, WI.

"At Cora, we're on a mission to eliminate period poverty so all menstruators can experience their periods safely and with dignity, with full understanding of their body and how to care for it," shared Molly Hayward, co-founder and chief brand officer at Cora. "Through our partnership with United Way, we will be able to provide our products to more menstruators, especially to diverse individuals in the communities United Way serves."

"United Way believes that a community is only as healthy as the people who call it home. We are grateful to Cora for helping provide personal care products to keep our communities healthy," said Myeta Moon, Director of Health, United Way Worldwide. "Along with our generous partners, United Way works to expand access to quality, affordable care, give parents the tools they need to raise healthy children, and get everyone more active and eating better."

Since the company's inception, Cora has integrated give-back into its DNA, and for each month's supply of Cora products purchased, the brand provides a month's supply of pads to a menstruator in need. Cora has given over 15 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in Kenya, India, the United States, and Europe.

About Cora

Founded with a mission to shake-up the outdated feminine care category and deliver comfort through the uncomfortable, Cora is a leading provider of clean period, bladder, and body care products. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton as well as reusable options such as Cora Cup, period underwear, and the new Cora Disc. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without. Because every body deserves comfort. Cora's products are available at Cora.life and at national retailers such as Target, CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons and Amazon. For more information, visit www.cora.life .

About United Way Worldwide

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners in some 1,200 communities. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org .

