DATAMARK Appoints Chris Friel, GISP, As Director of Client Success

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today the appointment of Chris Friel, GISP, to Director of Client Success. In his new role, Mr. Friel will oversee a team of industry leaders and trusted experts to develop strategies that lead to positive outcomes for both clients and internal DATAMARK team members. He will focus on delivering an impeccable client experience that lasts throughout the customer journey. The firm also announced the creation of its Client Success Team, composed of Client Success Advocates whose mission is to assist DATAMARK customers in achieving their goals as they relate to public safety GIS.

"As Director of Client Success, Chris will leverage nearly three decades of experience working in the GIS and public safety industries to create an enhanced experience for our DATAMARK customers," said Jason Bivens, Vice President at DATAMARK. "I am confident that under his leadership, the DATAMARK Client Success Team will provide our customers with the best experience from sale to contract delivery and beyond. This new and growing team will manage client relations and provide our internal team with insights based on their input and feedback, allowing us to make improvements to our products and workflows, while addressing customer needs."

Mr. Friel joined DATAMARK in 2019 and has previously served as a Business Development Manager and Director of Strategic Accounts, assisting the firm in capturing numerous strategic projects across the U.S. He also served as Business Development Manager at Avineon, Inc., Senior Account Executive – State and Local Government at Esri, Program Manager – GIS Integration Services at Quantum Spatial, Vice President at GIS Solutions, Inc. and Program Leader – Information Science and Management at Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Mr. Friel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography/GIS from Northern Michigan University and a Master of Science degree in GIS and Cartography from Western Illinois University.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

