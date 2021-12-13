Gotcha Covered continues expansion in Pennsylvania with new center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, continues to build a foundation in Pennsylvania with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Bucks County.

Drew Robinson, pictured, is the owner and operator of the new Gotcha Covered of Bucks County.

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Drew Robinson. With premium end-to-end consultative services, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"This is our fourth center in Pennsylvania, and we plan on continuing the growth within the state," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The Gotcha Covered brand always takes pride in delivering an excellent customer experience, and we believe Drew will be a great addition to our franchise family. We know he will do whatever it takes to bring top-notch service to the residents of Bucks and Philadelphia Counties."

At 28 years old, Robinson's professional experience is based in sales and customer service. After working for several different tech start-ups in Los Angeles, he decided to move back to the East Coast to be closer to his family.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson was working in the healthcare industry as a service coordinator. Afterward, he took a step back to re-evaluate his goals and decided to pursue his dream of business ownership.

"I found out about Gotcha Covered while investigating several different franchise options," said Robinson. "I knew I wanted to build my own company but was lost in the form and direction I should take. I worked with a fantastic franchise consultant who helped me establish my goals as an entrepreneur and introduced me to the wonderful people at Gotcha Covered.

"It was the people behind the name that really won me over. The consistency and professionalism stood out with the Gotcha Covered team. It became clear these were the types of people I could rely on for follow-up and support. Coming from customer service that was huge for me."

Robinson's overall vision for his franchise is to prove that Gotcha Covered can be successful in his area, expand his service territory and help other franchisees recreate that success.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

