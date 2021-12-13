Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces a Proposed Settlement in the Navient Corporation Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

















Master File No. 17-8373 (RBK/AMD)





In re NAVIENT CORPORATION

SECURITIES LITIGATION

SUMMARY NOTICE



















TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED NAVIENT CORPORATION COMMON STOCK BETWEEN JANUARY 18, 2017 AND NOVEMBER 20, 2018.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure that a hearing will be held on April 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable Robert B. Kugler, United States District Judge, in Courtroom 4D at the Mitchell H. Cohen Building & U.S. Courthouse, 4th & Cooper Streets, Camden, New Jersey 08101, for the purpose of determining, among other things, whether the following matters should be approved: (1) the proposed Settlement of the claims in the Litigation for the sum of $7,500,000.00 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate to the Members of the Settlement Class; (2) whether, thereafter, the Litigation should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated November 16, 2021 ("Stipulation"); (3) whether the Plan of Allocation is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (5) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred in connection with the Litigation and an award to the Lead Plaintiff should be approved.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navient common stock from January 18, 2017 through November 20, 2018, your rights may be affected by the settlement of this Litigation. If you have not received the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain them free of charge by contacting the Claims Administrator, by mail at: In re Navient Corporation Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, P.O. Box 173037, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than March 22, 2022 establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any Judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than March 15, 2022. Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation or attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than March 15, 2022.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Lead Counsel for the Settlement Class: Nicholas I. Porritt, Esq., Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 55 Broadway, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10006, nporritt@zlk.com.

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above.

DATED: December 13, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF

NEW JERSEY

