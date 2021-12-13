NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in HCM Technology NEAT 2021 for SMB and Mid/Large Market Segments

ADP recognized for robust portfolio of HCM technology designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm NelsonHall has identified ADP as a Leader in both the SMB and the Mid/Large market segments in its HCM Technology NEAT 2021 Assessment. This recognition acknowledges ADP's strong ability to support clients from small business to large, global enterprise in successfully managing their people through the entire employee journey.

"As the world of work changes and businesses' needs evolve, we continue to keep a pulse on emerging workforce trends."

"ADP's focus and steady investments in recent years have quickly advanced its HCM technology offering and capability. ADP has made substantial progress in advancing its HCM technology offering, introducing next-generation solutions in line with its vision and brand focus of 'Always designing for people' and aligning its platform capabilities to support the continuously evolving workplace," said Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst at NelsonHall.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's HCM Technology NEAT 2021 Assessment," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product & technology for ADP. "As the world of work changes and businesses' needs evolve, we continue to keep a pulse on emerging workforce trends. By combining our unmatched workforce data with the power of our technology, we can deliver tailored insights and solutions to help businesses succeed."

Among ADP's strengths, the report notes its portfolio of extended digital HCM offerings, including ADP DataCloud, a powerful people analytics solution that leverages predictive analytics and benchmarking to deliver insights. The report additionally highlights ADP Marketplace as the most comprehensive API marketplace available in the HCM technology space to support client's needs of flexibility and choice as they build their own HR ecosystems. Additional strengths include ADP's full suite of complementing HR outsourcing services and solutions as well as its digitally enabled payroll services offerings supported by the ADP Mobile Solutions app.

The NelsonHall vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) is based on rigorous research and analysis of vendor performance on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet future client requirements. Vendors are identified in one of four categories that include Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players. The scoring for the NEAT is based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients. The ability to deliver immediate benefit in a NEAT reflects the current maturity of the vendor's offerings, delivery capability, benefits achievement on behalf of clients and customer presence. The ability to meet clients' future needs provides a measure of the extent to which the supplier is well-positioned to support the customer journey over the life of a contract.

To view an ADP-focused excerpt of NelsonHall's 2021 HCM Technology NEAT, please visit here. To learn about ADP, visit www.adp.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

