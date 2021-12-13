Nobility's Next Fall Guys Community Tournament Gives the Community a Chance to Compete for $5000 in BUSD

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobility - The Crypto esports project changing the very landscape of professional gaming is hosting yet another Community Tournament but this time on the hugely popular Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout!

Nobility Fall Guys Community Tournament Details (PRNewsfoto/Nobility Token)

Just a couple of weeks ago Nobility hosted and streamed a $20,000 Fortnite tournament featuring professional rugby players from all over the world, before that Nobility hosted a Community Overcooked! All You Can Eat Tournament where holders had a golden opportunity to play against other members of the Nobility community as well as one high-profile celebrity musician for their chance to bag the $5,000 prize.

The Nobility project would consider this aspect one of the most important and are aiming to be able to put on regular tournaments with massive prizes for both professional esports players as well as their own community whilst also rewarding all holders through their BUSD reflections.

There are several big developments being worked on relentlessly by the Nobility team which we will find out more about in due course, this has begun with hosting tournaments and giving out in prizes in crypto. This will eventually lead to putting players in smart contracts on the blockchain, as well as developing and hosting its own streaming platform, esports betting platform and skins marketplace, all of these elements will be interconnected and function as the Nobility ecosystem.

The Nobility Fall Guys Community Tournament for $5,000 in BUSD will take place on December the 17th at 3pm EST, make sure you don't miss it! You can sign up on the Nobility website here and you can also watch all the action via the NobleGG Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/team/noblegg

As Nobility promised, they are putting on as many tournaments as possible for their holders, this is just another great benefit the community receives from this project that is leading the way when it comes to bridging the crypto and esports worlds together.

