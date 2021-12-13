Orange Comet Teams Up with the Seattle Kraken to Create Exclusive NFTs Commemorating Inaugural NHL Season

Maintaining a carbon-neutral footprint, the premium NFT and blockchain experience company and the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena will introduce and market eco-friendly NFT collectibles on the Orange Comet Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., ("Orange Comet" or the "Company"), a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and blockchain experience company, today announces its multi-year partnership with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to produce and sell NFTs on the Orange Comet Marketplace powered by the Avalanche Blockchain.

With Seattle being a rich center of technology, housing some of the nation's leading companies and being an incubator for rising startups, the NFTs serve to celebrate the Seattle Kraken, and continue bolstering the city's reputation as a trailblazing tech leader. Also an innovator in its category, Orange Comet has pioneered disruptive NFT and blockchain experiences for the world's most valuable intellectual property assets across sports, music, art, and entertainment, due to its 3D digital design studios, award-winning creative team, and innovative technology.

The Seattle Kraken, the NHL's 32nd franchise, kicked off its inaugural season in October with record breaking season ticket and merchandise sales. Its home, Climate Pledge Arena, opened its doors with two sold-out concerts, including a one-of-a-kind Coldplay show, and a sold-out Kraken game in its first week. The brand new arena at Seattle Center prides itself on innovation and features Amazons Just Walk Out and Amazon One technology in its marketplaces as well as an integrated team and arena app built in house.

The partnership officially kicks off on December 20th with a limited edition NFT drop. The inaugural collection will comprise of seven innovative, mysterious, and intense designs capturing the essence of the Kraken brand. The drop will include a mystery NFT that will reveal itself to the owner after purchase. There will also be unique real-world opportunities where fans can win tickets, behind the scenes experiences and autographed Kraken Jerseys. The NFTs will be available for purchase at a variety of price points starting at $50. Fans can register on the Orange Comet site directly for the Seattle Kraken NFT drop. Visit: orangecomet.com/kraken now to make an account.

"The Seattle Kraken have done an incredible job creating compelling imagery to visually represent their brand," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "We're thrilled to collaborate with them and bring our dynamic and innovative approach to create the Kraken's first ever NFT collection allowing their passionate fans, as well as hockey fans worldwide, to own a piece of history."

"The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena have been innovating since day one and take pride in the different ways we connect with our fans," said Todd Humphrey, SVP of Digital and Fan Experience for the Seattle Kraken. "Being able to call a tech forward city like Seattle home makes partnering with Orange Comet for this Kraken NFT drop an easy choice. We are so excited to see these one-of-a-kind items come to life as another way fans can be a part of this historic inaugural season."

The partnership will support both Orange Comet's and Seattle Kraken's missions to maintain integrity around being carbon neutral. Orange Comet uses the eco-friendly Avalanche Blockchain, which is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry.

Moreover, Climate Pledge Arena is the world's first net-Zero Carbon Certified arena in the world — registered to be verified carbon neutral by the International Living Future Institute, meaning it is powered solely via renewable energy sources. In support of its sustainability goals, the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena will donate a portion of proceeds to One Roof Foundation 's environmental justice pillar to support and elevate the voices of the communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.

About Orange Comet

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and blockchain-based experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center is the complete redevelopment of a historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. It will be an industry first, including being the first net zero certified arena in the world. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena opened on October 22, 2021.

Climate Pledge Arena serves as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. Visit climatepledgearena.com

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don't believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today. www.avax.network

