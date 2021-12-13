Punchlist secures $2 million in seed funding to close the loop on creative feedback Launches highly-requested Wordpress and Slack integrations and several new founding team member opportunities

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchlist, a platform that removes roadblocks from the collaboration process by creating an annotation layer over your creative work, such as a website, image or pdf, announced today that it has closed a $2 million seed funding round led by Overline and PJC, with participation from Meritech Capital and several private investors. Punchlist will use the funds to accelerate growth of the product, expand integrations, and hire new team members in marketing and engineering.

Pete Bernardo and Nic Rosental, Founders of Punchlist

Our vision is to change the way creative work is done.

Atlanta-based Punchlist, an alum of Techstars 2021, was co-founded by Pete Bernardo, CEO, and Nic Rosental, CTO, after the duo spent years in the technology industry and experienced the friction that comes with providing and acting on design feedback through a series of back and forth emails. Punchlist removes this friction and reduces the need to meet with its intuitive solution, which allows teams to instantly provide, receive and collaborate on feedback - without any training - whether it's for a PowerPoint presentation, social media graphics or a live website.

"Our vision is to change the way creative work is done," said Bernardo. "Nowadays, design happens across entire organizations, in any department and role; our goal is to level up any individual by giving them the tools to effortlessly get feedback on their work and provide real-time system feedback looking for common issues like accessibility problems, grammar, and even marketing best practices."

"Pete and Nic are solving one of the most pervasive problems in digital work—closing the loop on creative feedback—with an intuitive solution that lives where the work is being done," said Michael Cohn with Overline. "We're thrilled to support Punchlist through their next phase of growth." Cohn will also be joining Punchlist's board.

Punchlist's customers belong to a diverse set of verticals, including technology, finance, real estate, education and marketing. Today, Punchlist launched its integrations with WordPress and Slack, allowing more teams to collaborate where their creative and development work is done. The platform already integrates with more than 10 task management tools in total like Jira and Asana. Punchlist has over 8,000 users in 39 countries and has saved their customers more than 250,000 hours of working time by streamlining and providing clarity to their collaboration processes.

For more information visit Punchlist.com and Punchlist.com/careers.

About Punchlist

Punchlist is an annotation platform that saves teams time and cultivates clarity by allowing its customers to add feedback directly to websites, images and pdfs in one place. Co-founders Pete Bernardo and Nic Rosental developed Punchlist after spending more than 15 years in the tech industry witnessing the friction teams and stakeholders experienced during the design review process. Punchlist serves more than 8,000 users in 39 countries. Creative work has changed and more people have a seat at the design table than ever before. Punchlist believes that all teams should have the tools they need to collaborate effectively. Punchlist was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.

About Overline

Overline is a founder/operator-led early stage venture capital firm, based in Atlanta, that primarily focuses on investments in the Southeast United States. Its inaugural fund, Overline Seed Fund I, LP, is a generalist fund that leads pre-seed and seed investments across multiple industries and business models. Overline takes a hands-on approach to supporting its portfolio companies, providing key introductions to its network of prospective customers, partners, investors and top talent.

