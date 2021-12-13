Randstad USA Announced as the 2021 Global Business Alliance Corporate Social Responsibility Award Winner The award recognizes the company's Hire Hope program, which creates career opportunities for women in Atlanta's underserved communities.

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA is proud to announce its recognition by the Global Business Alliance (GBA) as their annual Corporate Social Responsibility Award winner. This achievement highlights Randstad's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities through its Hire Hope program .

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)

The Hire Hope program was developed by Randstad to address the alarming rates of human trafficking that occur throughout the Atlanta, Georgia metro area, the location of the company's U.S. headquarters. The program creates employment and education opportunities for women in Atlanta's underserved communities who have aged out of foster care or are survivors of homelessness, domestic violence, exploitation and human trafficking.

Randstad's Hire Hope program provides 35 weeks of career readiness training, focusing on paid apprenticeships, on-the-job training and job placement opportunities. Upon completion of the program, participants are placed in a temporary or permanent employment opportunity and are offered six months of career transition support.

"The Hire Hope program transforms the lives of the women we serve by providing opportunities for empowerment," said Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Executive Sponsor of Hire Hope at Randstad North America. "The program serves some of the most vulnerable communities in Atlanta, helping them overcome tremendous odds to gain transferable skills and earn a living wage."

In the first phase of the program, participants spend 12 weeks in classes facilitated by Randstad employee volunteers focused on confidence, business acumen, team building and interview preparation. The second phase is focused on growth and offers participants a 23-week paid apprenticeship, as well as various incentive opportunities for transportation, childcare, meals and clothing.

"By teaching valuable work skills that can be carried on throughout a lifetime, the Hire Hope program has been extremely successful in enabling our graduates to find meaningful career opportunities," said Crystal Crowley, Senior Diversity Program Manager of Hire Hope. "Randstad is very proud of Hire Hope's success, but it would not be possible without the support of our volunteers, mentors and community partners."

Randstad USA is honored to be recognized by GBA with the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. Randstad's success is built upon its core values and emulated by the diverse employees, clients and communities it serves. Randstad will always strive to find ways to give back to local communities and create more meaningful opportunities to empower women.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

