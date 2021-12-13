Rejuveron Increases to Near-majority Stake in Endogena Through Funding $20m to Progress Treatments for Degenerative Diseases of the Eye

Rejuveron Increases to Near-majority Stake in Endogena Through Funding $20m to Progress Treatments for Degenerative Diseases of the Eye Holding increased to near-majority in endogenous regenerative medicine pioneer

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuveron Life Sciences AG, a Zürich-based biotechnology company developing technologies for healthy aging, today announced that it has strengthened its support to a near-majority holding in Endogena Therapeutics Inc., an endogenous regenerative therapeutics company. Rejuveron has funded a further $20m in the $29 million series A financing round to enable Endogena to progress treatments targeting degenerative diseases of the eye.

In January, Rejuveron already provided $4.75 million as part of Endogena's $8m series A-1 financing round and is the largest shareholder in Endogena, alongside major investor DEFTA Partners.

The new funding will enable Endogena to progress its lead program, EA-2353, a photoreceptor regeneration treatment for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) through first-in-human trials in the USA and to advance EA-2351, a treatment for geographic atrophy (GA) to IND.

Subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its IND application, Endogena's lead program, EA-2353, will enter first-in-human trials in the first half of 2022. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation for EA-2353 which provides benefits including market exclusivity once approved, exemption of FDA application fees, and tax credits for qualified clinical trials.

EA-2353 is an endogenous photoreceptor regeneration treatment for RP that works by selective regulation of the endogenous adult stem- and progenitor cells for controlled tissue repair.

RP is a group of inherited diseases causing slow and progressive retinal degeneration and loss of vision, for which there is currently no cure for the majority of patients. It is the leading cause of inherited blindness, with an estimated 1.5 million people worldwide presently affected. Endogena's novel, small-molecule approach is gene-independent, which has significant advantages in this condition that has multiple genetic causes. It leverages an artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery platform and has the potential to become a paradigm shift in treating degenerative conditions related to aging and genetic disorders.

EA-2351 is a novel pre-clinical candidate for the treatment of GA, an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). GA is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss in the developed world and it has been estimated that almost 9% of the population older than 45 years of age is affected. Dry-AMD is characterized by extensive retinal pigment epithelium degeneration. There is a high unmet medical need in AMD patients as there are no approved treatments for the condition.

Christian Angermayer, Chairman of Rejuveron Life Sciences AG, said: "Endogena Therapeutics' approach for endogenous regenerative medicine is a novel treatment paradigm for common degenerative diseases that are becoming more prevalent due to demographic changes with aging populations. Rejuveron is focused on advancing treatments that focus on the biology of ageing and Endogena has transformative potential for age-related degenerative diseases. Regenerative therapies will have a more prominent role in expanding the healthspan of our aging population, which is facing the increasing burden of social, economic and healthcare challenges of age-related demographic shifts."

Matthias Steger, CEO of Endogena, said: "We are on the brink of a critical milestone in our development as we progress our first program into the clinic. This would not be possible without the substantial support of Rejuveron and DEFTA. Our small molecule drug discovery expertise, AI-driven platform combined with our state-of-the-art stem cell know-how will enable us to advance breakthrough therapies in several indications."

Elona Baum, Managing Director of DEFTA Partners, said:

"DEFTA Partners is a strong supporter of funding innovation in age related diseases and is pleased to be working with Rejuveron to support Endogena's innovative pipeline."

About Rejuveron

Rejuveron is a biotechnology company creating therapies to improve healthy aging. Its experienced drug discovery and development team applies a deep understanding of the biology of aging, alongside technological advances in biopharmaceutical R&D, to progress a new generation of medicines that will help people to age better and live longer.

Through its subsidiary companies, each uniquely focused on preventing, repairing, or reversing the hallmarks of aging, Rejuveron is advancing a pipeline of programs that range from drug discovery to the clinic.

Co-founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial scientist, Matthias Steger, and visionary investor, Christian Angermayer, Rejuveron has state-of-the-art incubator laboratory facilities and offices at its headquarters in Zürich's Bio-Technopark (Switzerland) and in New York (USA).

