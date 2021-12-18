Not just 108MP: ZEEKER P10 Features a Leading Camera System in Rugged Phones

PERTH AMBOY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameras have become one of the major selling points for modern-day smartphones, including rugged phones also. Over the past years, there are only 48MP and 64MP cameras on a rugged phone. But now, the new rugged phone brand ZEEKER's new phone P10 takes the rugged phone photography to the next level, with the new 108MP sensor. And more than that, ZEEKER P10's video stabilization and IR night vision are also very impressive.

Features of ZEEKER P10

The main camera of ZEEKER P10 uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 108MP sensor, which measures 1/1.52-inch across. The 108MP camera's larger pixel count allows it to capture more information, compared to 64MP, 48MP, and traditional 12MP cameras. Hence, you get a more detailed image that can be zoomed in digitally or printed on a larger scale without becoming blurry or grainy.

In theory, a large sensor means better light capture. ZEEKER P10's 108MP camera sensor comes with 1/1.52-inch sensor size. That sounds small, but it's bigger than the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's 1/1.7-inch sensor and significantly larger than the 1/2-inch sensor inside the new Blackview BL6000 Pro.

ZEEKER P10 is the first several phones featuring Super Steady video mode. ZEEKER P10 ensures stable video capture even in extreme conditions, thanks to EIS and the new AI algorithm support. Let's check out the showcase.

In addition to a 108MP main camera, ZEEKER P10 also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP IR night vision camera and 2MP depth camera. The 8MP IR night vision camera paired with infrared LED can help you capture epic even in a completely dark environment.

For ruggedness, ZEEKER P10 features IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810G and claims to support industry-leading 1.8m drop-proof. With a 6.49-inch FHD+ Dot Display protected by CORNING® Gorilla® Glass, the visual experience of the ZEEKER P10 is as just impressive as its durability. Equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, ZEEKER P10 is a powerhouse for both productivity and entertainment that can keep with today's digital business and offer uninterrupted gaming experience. In addition, it is compatible with most network providers around the world, ensuring users can stay connected unbounded by location and time.

A Christmas flash deal will be held on ZEEKER Amazon official store on December 19, get the ZEEKER P10 at the best year-end price. Also, visit ZEEKER's official website to participate in a gift-giveaway to win a chance of getting a free ZEEKER P10.

About ZEEKER

ZEEKER is a global technology brand providing tough yet stylish rugged smartphones and smart hardware for outdoors enthusiasts and frontline workers. Based on the philosophy of "Dare to Explore", fueled by Geek DNA, ZEEKER is dedicated to delivering products that are both rugged and of technological artistry, meeting the needs of users in every situation.

