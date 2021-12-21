Illinois Resident Receives FirstLight's Caregiver of the Year Award The national home care company recognizes Cathy Cahill for her selflessness in caring for clients during the COVID-19 pandemic

MCHENRY, Ill., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of non-medical home care, has named Cathy Cahill of McHenry, Ill. as its National Caregiver of the Year.

Sande Sherman, owner of FirstLight Home Care of McHenry County, Illinois, speaks at the recent FirstLight national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah

Cahill was recognized during a ceremony at FirstLight's national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah last month. She was nominated for the award by Sande Sherman, the owner of FirstLight Home Care of McHenry County.

"Cathy is the embodiment of what people look for when they want to hire a caregiver," Sherman said. "She is selfless, flexible and invested. When the husband of one of our clients was hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, Cathy put her life on hold to stay with his wife, who has dementia and was also COVID positive. Cathy even slept in the same room with the wife to ensure her safety and comfort."

"Cathy is also our go-to when we need someone to fill in. She really gets to know her clients' special preferences and brings them their favorite ice cream, soup or candy bar," Sherman said. "She is a treasured member of our FirstLight family and absolutely deserves this recognition because she is living our culture every day."

Nominations for the award were received from FirstLight offices across the United States. Caregiver of the Year nominees were evaluated based on dependability, advocacy, empathy, quality of service and compassion toward clients.

FirstLight caregivers help seniors and other adults in need of assistance with personal care and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands. The FirstLight franchise network includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on the McHenry County location, visit McHenry.FirstLightHomeCare.com.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care's mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstLight Home Care