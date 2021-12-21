Paul A. Garcia, P.A. Certified Public Accountants and Consultants announces Partnership and merger with Eric E. Santa María CPA.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul A. Garcia, P.A. (PAG), a leading CPA firm and provider of tax, accounting, and litigation support services in Coral Gables, Florida, announces a merger with Eric E. Santa María, CPA. in Coral Gables. Santa María was previously the lead tax and litigation support partner with Verdeja De Armas Trujillo LLP. By joining forces, Garcia and Santa María will better position their clients to achieve long term growth and success, while strengthening their position as a trusted advisor.

"We are excited to have Eric join our team. His extensive professional experience and credentials will add to our expertise and reputation for providing high-quality tax and consulting services in the South Florida community and internationally," said Paul A. Garcia, CPA, of Paul A. Garcia, P.A.

Paul A. Garcia, P.A. is a certified public accounting firm that has been serving the Coral Gables community for over 35 years. Specializing in tax, accounting, and forensic litigation support, the firm is well known for their personalized and pro-active approach to serving their clients.

Eric Santa María CPA has more than 20 years of experience working with individuals and businesses in South Florida providing tax, accounting, and consulting services. Santa María worked with Paul Garcia previously after leaving PwC in 2009. "I am excited to re-join Paul's team," said Eric Santa María CPA. "I've known Paul as a good friend and colleague for more than 30 years and I'm very excited to partner with him to start our new firm. The added resources and expertise by joining forces with Paul will allow me to continue to service existing clients and allow me the opportunity to provide additional tax and consulting services during these uncertain times." Santa María serves clients in various specialty industry groups including Manufacturing and Distribution, Medical, Real Estate, and Aviation.

The new firm will operate under the name of Garcia Santa María PLLC, with their main office at 135 San Lorenzo Avenue in Coral Gables, Florida effective January 1, 2022. The firm has plans to expand and hire professionals at various levels in the coming year with opportunities both in the office and remotely.

For more information, please email info@gsmcpas.com or call Garcia Santa María at (305)448-0404.

