Marine Corps Veterans Launch Mobile App That Transforms the Group Dining Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Technology Group, a company focused on bringing people together through socially engaging technology, has announced today launch of its first-ever mobile app, social-eats. Spearheaded by Marine Corps veterans Stephen Foster and Roger Machut, social-eats aims to help solve the timeless "Where do you want to eat" debate by tracking and matching restaurant preferences among personalized groups.

The app's interface allows users to swipe left or right on various local restaurants, depending on personal favorability, and has the capability to refine restaurant results by certain dietary restrictions. Groups of friends can collectively vote on particular eateries and once a 'winning' restaurant is identified, users can make reservations directly through the app.

"After many evenings spent debating where to eat with my then vegetarian girlfriend, I was determined to find a solution that didn't leave us frustrated and hungry at the end of the night," says Foster, founder and CEO of social-eats. "Social-eats' algorithm accounts for individual user preference and curates a list of restaurants that align with the group's collective interests and dietary restrictions. It's an effective one-stop platform for dining out."

Additionally, interested users and investors can help make social-eats better; Foster and Machut are currently hosting an equity crowdsourcing campaign on WeFunder.

Social Technology Group is focused on bringing people together through socially engaging technology. After years of creating technology solutions for other businesses, Stephen Foster decided to create solutions for our everyday problem; humans are social creatures, but our increasingly busy lives make it harder and harder to get together with your friends. The Social Technology Group is creating user focused tolls to help eliminate some of the barriers associated with planning a night out with family or friends, allowing us to spend more time with our loved ones, and less time on our phones. For additional information about the campaign and to learn more about social-eats, visit www.wefunder.com/socialeats and www.socialeatsapp.com

