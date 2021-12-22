TrueCar Forecasts December and Fourth Quarter Industry Sales Slump Amid Continuing Inventory Shortages

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,144,108 units in December 2021, down 27% from a year ago and about on par with November 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 11.9 million, down 27% from December 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,024,263 units, down 27% from a year ago and on par with November 2021.



"Historically, December is a big month for the industry as OEMs and dealerships work to close out the calendar year with strong sales. The last week of the month is also typically the biggest week of the year in terms of sales volumes but it's unlikely to happen this year due to continued inventory shortages and declining incentives," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

New Car Days Supply (Inventory)

"In October we were seeing initial signs that the worst may be behind us in terms of inventory shortages. We continue to see signals of stability and in some cases, slight improvement. One such indicator, our scarcity measure, shows improvement in recent months for both new and used vehicles," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "However, questions still remain as to the trajectory of improvement we can expect to see in 2022."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total sales for December 2021 are expected to be down 27% from a year ago and about even with November 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for December 2021 are expected to be down 29% from a year ago and down 3% from November 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 55% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 7.5% from a year ago and up 2.5% from November 2021 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 27% from a year ago at 11.9 million units.

Used vehicle sales for December 2021 are expected to reach about 3 million, up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from November 2021 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for December 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 35,546 45,594 30,441 -22.0% -19.2% 16.8% 3.8% Daimler 25,054 35,436 25,101 -29.3% -26.7% -0.2% -11.3% Ford 166,547 208,007 157,417 -19.9% -17.0% 5.8% -6.0% GM 168,640 295,536 139,618 -42.9% -40.8% 20.8% 7.4% Honda 99,886 136,467 85,055 -26.8% -24.1% 17.4% 4.4% Hyundai 51,457 69,388 49,347 -25.8% -23.1% 4.3% -7.3% Kia 53,896 53,764 45,318 0.2% 4.0% 18.9% 5.7% Nissan 65,763 98,638 57,625 -33.3% -30.9% 14.1% 1.4% Stellantis 134,038 202,371 125,415 -33.8% -31.3% 6.9% -5.0% Subaru 43,435 63,558 33,045 -31.7% -29.1% 31.4% 16.8% Tesla 36,300 26,950 33,980 34.7% 39.7% 6.8% -5.0% Toyota 176,491 251,256 154,139 -29.8% -27.2% 14.5% 1.8% Volkswagen Group 44,457 70,175 41,642 -36.6% -34.3% 6.8% -5.1% Industry 1,144,108 1,619,907 1,021,312 -29.4% -26.8% 12.0% -0.4%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 34,981 43,492 29,911 -19.6% -16.6% 17.0% 4.0% Daimler 24,008 34,028 24,588 -29.4% -26.8% -2.4% -13.2% Ford 136,046 172,006 127,804 -20.9% -18.0% 6.4% -5.4% GM 140,325 260,525 121,194 -46.1% -44.1% 15.8% 2.9% Honda 98,858 135,549 84,699 -27.1% -24.4% 16.7% 3.7% Hyundai 50,323 63,195 48,815 -20.4% -17.4% 3.1% -8.4% Kia 49,804 51,133 43,632 -2.6% 1.0% 14.1% 1.5% Nissan 57,684 77,741 47,586 -25.8% -23.1% 21.2% 7.8% Stellantis 108,394 168,731 103,610 -35.8% -33.4% 4.6% -7.0% Subaru 43,230 62,129 31,813 -30.4% -27.8% 35.9% 20.8% Tesla 36,115 26,950 33,968 34.0% 39.0% 6.3% -5.5% Toyota 165,011 235,424 136,059 -29.9% -27.3% 21.3% 7.8% Volkswagen Group 43,668 61,261 41,069 -28.7% -26.1% 6.3% -5.5% Industry 1,024,263 1,445,852 911,344 -29.2% -26.5% 12.4% -0.1%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 2,102 530 -73.1% -72.1% 6.5% -5.3% Daimler 1,046 1,408 513 -25.7% -22.9% 103.7% 81.1% Ford 30,501 36,001 29,613 -15.3% -12.1% 3.0% -8.4% GM 28,315 35,011 18,424 -19.1% -16.1% 53.7% 36.6% Honda 1,028 918 356 12.0% 16.1% 188.5% 156.4% Hyundai 1,134 6,193 532 -81.7% -81.0% 113.0% 89.3% Kia 4,092 2,631 1,686 55.5% 61.3% 142.7% 115.7% Nissan 8,079 20,897 10,039 -61.3% -59.9% -19.5% -28.5% Stellantis 25,644 33,640 21,805 -23.8% -20.9% 17.6% 4.5% Subaru 205 1,429 1,232 -85.7% -85.1% -83.4% -85.2% Tesla 185 - 12



1496.9% 1319.5% Toyota 11,480 15,832 18,080 -27.5% -24.8% -36.5% -43.6% Volkswagen Group 789 8,914 573 -91.2% -90.8% 37.8% 22.5% Industry 119,845 174,055 109,968 -31.1% -28.6% 9.0% -3.1%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 1.6% 4.6% 1.7% -65.5% -8.8% Daimler 4.2% 4.0% 2.0% 5.1% 104.1% Ford 18.3% 17.3% 18.8% 5.8% -2.6% GM 16.8% 11.8% 13.2% 41.7% 27.2% Honda 1.0% 0.7% 0.4% 53.0% 145.6% Hyundai 2.2% 8.9% 1.1% -75.3% 104.2% Kia 7.6% 4.9% 3.7% 55.1% 104.1% Nissan 12.3% 21.2% 17.4% -42.0% -29.5% Stellantis 19.1% 16.6% 17.4% 15.1% 10.0% Subaru 0.5% 2.2% 3.7% -79.0% -87.3% Tesla 0.5% 0.0% 0.0%

1394.8% Toyota 6.5% 6.3% 11.7% 3.2% -44.5% Volkswagen Group 1.8% 12.7% 1.4% -86.0% 29.0% Industry 10.5% 10.7% 10.8% -2.5% -2.7%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual BMW 3.1% 2.8% 3.0% Daimler 2.2% 2.2% 2.5% Ford 14.6% 12.8% 15.4% GM 14.7% 18.2% 13.7% Honda 8.7% 8.4% 8.3% Hyundai 4.5% 4.3% 4.8% Kia 4.7% 3.3% 4.4% Nissan 5.7% 6.1% 5.6% Stellantis 11.7% 12.5% 12.3% Subaru 3.8% 3.9% 3.2% Tesla 3.2% 1.7% 3.3% Toyota 15.4% 15.5% 15.1% Volkswagen Group 3.9% 4.3% 4.1%

96.3% 96.1% 95.8%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual BMW 3.4% 3.0% 3.3% Daimler 2.3% 2.4% 2.7% Ford 13.3% 11.9% 14.0% GM 13.7% 18.0% 13.3% Honda 9.7% 9.4% 9.3% Hyundai 4.9% 4.4% 5.4% Kia 4.9% 3.5% 4.8% Nissan 5.6% 5.4% 5.2% Stellantis 10.6% 11.7% 11.4% Subaru 4.2% 4.3% 3.5% Tesla 3.5% 1.9% 3.7% Toyota 16.1% 16.3% 14.9% Volkswagen Group 4.3% 4.2% 4.5%

96.5% 96.3% 96.0%

ATP



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $59,663 $60,439 $58,004 -1.3% 2.9% Daimler $68,278 $61,005 $61,724 11.9% 10.6% Ford $47,314 $44,133 $45,093 7.2% 4.9% GM $50,400 $44,801 $50,898 12.5% -1.0% Honda $32,443 $30,990 $31,783 4.7% 2.1% Hyundai $33,985 $31,282 $33,297 8.6% 2.1% Kia $30,472 $28,063 $29,746 8.6% 2.4% Nissan $31,921 $28,876 $31,607 10.5% 1.0% Stellantis $50,356 $43,923 $49,928 14.6% 0.9% Subaru $31,846 $30,543 $31,379 4.3% 1.5% Toyota $36,861 $35,190 $36,696 4.7% 0.5% Volkswagen Group $41,234 $40,484 $40,310 1.9% 2.3% Industry $41,950 $39,008 $40,924 7.5% 2.5%

$2,942

$1,026





Incentives



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $2,518 $5,319 $2,786 -52.7% -9.6% Daimler $3,045 $4,129 $2,427 -26.3% 25.5% Ford $2,522 $4,205 $2,447 -40.0% 3.1% GM $1,617 $5,366 $1,829 -69.9% -11.6% Honda $1,270 $2,667 $1,599 -52.4% -20.6% Hyundai $1,049 $2,500 $1,209 -58.0% -13.2% Kia $1,639 $2,984 $1,652 -45.1% -0.8% Nissan $1,764 $4,280 $1,995 -58.8% -11.5% Stellantis $2,376 $4,869 $2,465 -51.2% -3.6% Subaru $969 $1,427 $1,058 -32.1% -8.4% Toyota $1,172 $2,805 $1,257 -58.2% -6.8% Volkswagen Group $1,683 $4,004 $2,089 -58.0% -19.4% Industry $1,756 $3,922 $1,904 -55.2% -7.8%

-$2,166

-$148





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW 4.2% 8.8% 4.8% -52.0% -12.2% Daimler 4.5% 6.8% 3.9% -34.1% 13.4% Ford 5.3% 9.5% 5.4% -44.0% -1.8% GM 3.2% 12.0% 3.6% -73.2% -10.7% Honda 3.9% 8.6% 5.0% -54.5% -22.2% Hyundai 3.1% 8.0% 3.6% -61.4% -15.0% Kia 5.4% 10.6% 5.6% -49.4% -3.1% Nissan 5.5% 14.8% 6.3% -62.7% -12.4% Stellantis 4.7% 11.1% 4.9% -57.4% -4.4% Subaru 3.0% 4.7% 3.4% -34.9% -9.7% Toyota 3.2% 8.0% 3.4% -60.1% -7.2% Volkswagen Group 4.1% 9.9% 5.2% -58.7% -21.2% Industry 4.2% 10.1% 4.7% -58.4% -10.0%

Revenue



Manufacturer Dec 2021 Forecast Dec 2020 Actual Nov 2021 Actual YOY MOM Industry $47,995,748,449 $63,190,124,752 $41,796,340,074 -24.0% 14.8%

Quarterly Tables

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 93,996 107,299 82,064 -12.4% -11.3% 14.5% 13.1% Daimler 70,236 94,098 63,747 -25.4% -24.4% 10.2% 8.8% Ford 498,428 538,643 397,644 -7.5% -6.3% 25.3% 23.7% GM 441,426 767,444 443,150 -42.5% -41.7% -0.4% -1.7% Honda 282,024 366,068 345,914 -23.0% -22.0% -18.5% -19.5% Hyundai 162,865 183,943 193,522 -11.5% -10.3% -15.8% -16.9% Kia 151,281 157,755 177,014 -4.1% -2.9% -14.5% -15.6% Nissan 183,247 243,133 198,955 -24.6% -23.7% -7.9% -9.1% Stellantis 392,666 501,273 408,782 -21.7% -20.7% -3.9% -5.2% Subaru 113,297 175,382 141,552 -35.4% -34.6% -20.0% -21.0% Tesla 97,417 68,200 75,631 42.8% 44.7% 28.8% 27.2% Toyota 477,300 660,715 565,880 -27.8% -26.8% -15.7% -16.7% Volkswagen Group 130,542 172,464 136,650 -24.3% -23.3% -4.5% -5.7% Industry 3,222,286 4,196,656 3,394,029 -23.2% -22.2% -5.1% -6.3%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 92,502 102,907 76,834 -10.1% -9.0% 20.4% 18.8% Daimler 67,304 89,927 60,038 -25.2% -24.2% 12.1% 10.7% Ford 407,147 434,988 302,539 -6.4% -5.2% 34.6% 32.9% GM 367,310 663,963 395,087 -44.7% -44.0% -7.0% -8.2% Honda 279,122 363,704 341,249 -23.3% -22.3% -18.2% -19.3% Hyundai 159,276 161,928 183,812 -1.6% -0.4% -13.3% -14.5% Kia 139,796 146,944 168,226 -4.9% -3.6% -16.9% -18.0% Nissan 160,735 202,108 174,178 -20.5% -19.5% -7.7% -8.9% Stellantis 317,541 426,676 348,224 -25.6% -24.6% -8.8% -10.0% Subaru 112,762 172,041 139,035 -34.5% -33.6% -18.9% -19.9% Tesla 96,921 67,770 74,905 43.0% 44.8% 29.4% 27.7% Toyota 446,254 604,338 528,643 -26.2% -25.2% -15.6% -16.7% Volkswagen Group 128,226 155,506 133,213 -17.5% -16.5% -3.7% -5.0% Industry 2,884,753 3,744,978 3,075,886 -23.0% -22.0% -6.2% -7.4%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 BMW 2.9% 2.6% 2.4% Daimler 2.2% 2.2% 1.9% Ford 15.5% 12.8% 11.7% GM 13.7% 18.3% 13.1% Honda 8.8% 8.7% 10.2% Hyundai 5.1% 4.4% 5.7% Kia 4.7% 3.8% 5.2% Nissan 5.7% 5.8% 5.9% Stellantis 12.2% 11.9% 12.0% Subaru 3.5% 4.2% 4.2% Tesla 3.0% 1.6% 2.2% Toyota 14.8% 15.7% 16.7% Volkswagen Group 4.1% 4.1% 4.0%

96.0% 96.2% 95.2%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 BMW 3.2% 2.7% 2.5% Daimler 2.3% 2.4% 2.0% Ford 14.1% 11.6% 9.8% GM 12.7% 17.7% 12.8% Honda 9.7% 9.7% 11.1% Hyundai 5.5% 4.3% 6.0% Kia 4.8% 3.9% 5.5% Nissan 5.6% 5.4% 5.7% Stellantis 11.0% 11.4% 11.3% Subaru 3.9% 4.6% 4.5% Tesla 3.4% 1.8% 2.4% Toyota 15.5% 16.1% 17.2% Volkswagen Group 4.4% 4.2% 4.3%

96.2% 95.9% 95.1%

ATP





Manufacturer Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $58,598 $60,034 $59,033 -2.4%

-0.7% Daimler $64,293 $59,016 $63,836 8.9%

0.7% Ford $46,190 $43,756 $47,166 5.6%

-2.1% GM $50,149 $43,749 $45,894 14.6%

9.3% Honda $32,252 $30,796 $31,458 4.7%

2.5% Hyundai $33,670 $30,608 $32,318 10.0%

4.2% Kia $29,922 $27,864 $28,002 7.4%

6.9% Nissan $32,065 $28,719 $31,596 11.6%

1.5% Stellantis $49,647 $43,610 $47,495 13.8%

4.5% Subaru $31,360 $30,444 $30,709 3.0%

2.1% Toyota $36,985 $35,149 $35,890 5.2%

3.1% Volkswagen Group $40,325 $39,397 $40,566 2.4%

-0.6% Industry $41,149 $38,137 $38,855 7.9%

5.9%

$3,012

$2,295







Incentives





Manufacturer Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $2,728 $5,172 $4,071 -47.3%

-33.0% Daimler $2,738 $4,343 $3,183 -37.0%

-14.0% Ford $2,509 $4,309 $2,485 -41.8%

1.0% GM $1,813 $5,131 $3,201 -64.7%

-43.3% Honda $1,478 $2,501 $2,037 -40.9%

-27.5% Hyundai $1,119 $2,448 $1,594 -54.3%

-29.8% Kia $1,730 $2,962 $2,305 -41.6%

-24.9% Nissan $1,916 $4,452 $2,635 -57.0%

-27.3% Stellantis $2,501 $4,670 $2,951 -46.5%

-15.3% Subaru $1,006 $1,478 $1,311 -31.9%

-23.3% Toyota $1,243 $2,673 $1,969 -53.5%

-36.9% Volkswagen Group $1,962 $4,031 $2,904 -51.3%

-32.5% Industry $1,877 $3,820 $2,492 -50.9%

-24.7%

-$1,943

-$614







(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

###

TrueCar, Inc. Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.