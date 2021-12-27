Lions Not Sheep Apparel® Names Former TapouT Co-Founder Dan Caldwell as President and Chief Operating Officer

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lions Not Sheep Apparel®, one of the fastest-growing apparel brands in the United States, announced today the hiring of former TapouT co-founder Dan Caldwell as its new president and chief operating officer, effective January 3, 2022.

Dan Caldwell, new president and chief operating officer of Lions Not Sheep Apparel.

Caldwell has extensive experience spanning 24 years in the apparel brand industry and was the co-founder and president of the global combat sports brand TapouT. He was instrumental in growing TapouT to $350 million in revenue and led the sale of the company to Authentic Brands Group in 2010.

Headquartered in Bluffdale, Utah, Lions Not Sheep Apparel® is a fast-growing global apparel and lifestyle company that has sparked a powerful demand. Their products appeal to those patriots around the world who lead and create versus blindly following the masses. What started as a single T-shirt designed by company founder Sean Whalen as a personal mantra has led to an entire movement.

"Dan brings incredible insight and knowledge of the apparel business, and has experience successfully building a highly visible global brand," said Sean Whalen, founder and CEO of Lions Not Sheep Apparel®. "With triple-digit annual growth, Lions Not Sheep is quickly becoming a household name and Dan will help us take things to the next level."

Caldwell will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, implement strategic growth initiatives, strengthen the company's supply chains, and develop production partnerships. His extensive experience in the apparel market will help the company significantly scale its global operations.

"I'm inspired by what the brand stands for, because it's what I stand for," said Caldwell. "It's created a movement that people want to be a part of and I believe that movement has contributed to its early success. We are going to build this into a global brand."

For more information about Dan Caldwell and his new role at Lions Not Sheep Apparel®, visit lionsnotsheep.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lions Not Sheep Apparel