NFTically powers BollyCoin NFT Marketplace in Bollywood's Biggest NFT drop yet

NEW DELHI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTically, India's first global NFT marketplace creator has joined hands with BollyCoin for their upcoming Dabangg NFT drop by renowned Producer Arbaaz Khan. BollyCoin's NFTically technology backed marketplace is set to be launched on 30th December and will feature memorabilia from Salman Khan starrer Dabangg franchise. The large number of collectibles including posters, exclusive clips and images make for the most voluminous NFT drop in India yet.

NFT drops are technologically complex processes involving various challenges including Smart Contracts, traffic management, security and backend streamlining. NFTically's global benchmarked technology ensures smoothening out of the process for both collectors and creators selling their digital assets as NFTs. Presently, over 3000 stores are powered by NFTically, which makes it one of the largest and most preferred NFT marketplace creators.

Talking about the collaboration, Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically said, "NFTically prides itself on powering BollyCoin for the largest drop in terms of volume the country has ever seen. This drop is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who was looking to purchase quality NFTs. Owing Salman Khan's popularity, we anticipate traffic like never before. There is growing enthusiasm in collecting digital tokens and our mission is to ensure there are no hiccups in the process, not just for creators and sellers but also the buyers to ensure we play our part in maintaining the ecosystem."

Armand Poonawala, Co-Founder, Director, BollyCoin said, "We are delighted to have partnered with NFTically, the collaboration has made us confident the drop will roll out as seamlessly as possible."

NFTically, which allows users to create their own White-label marketplace witnessed an unprecedented spike of 220% in users during the last quarter. While celebrity interest has been on the rise with respect to NFTs, smaller creators have also jumped the NFT bandwagon to be able to mint and monetize their digital assets.

About NFTically

NFTically is a first of a kind global NFT marketplace creator and a B2B SaaS for launching white-label NFT Stores & Marketplaces to Mint, Buy or Sell NFTs. The company has a vision to become a full stack NFT Company to help anyone monetize their digital assets. The platform aims to simplify the NFT ecosystem and allows users to create a marketplace at a click of a button allowing them to park the NFT marketplace under their own domain names. From Airdrops to Social Tokens, from NFTs to Unlockable content - the users of NFTically can access the latest & best of what NFTs have to offer, along with the ability to integrate their own CRM, Analytics, Marketing, etc.

Being a B2B SaaS platform, NFTically enables celebrities, influencers, gamers, clubs & enterprises to launch their own NFT Marketplace globally. It can be seen as "Shopify for NFTs". World's first NFT store launching solution on the cloud with features like Custom UI, Social Tokens for celebrities, KYC, USD Support, etc. Visit: https://www.nftically.com/

