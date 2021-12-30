Cipia Announces First Purchase Order from Technomous and Start of Production with China's Largest Automaker SAIC Motor Driver Sense DMS is integrated by Tier 1 Technomous into SAIC Motor's Roewe RX5 MAX model

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an auto-tech company providing automakers and fleets with advanced AI based in-cabin sensing solutions for driver and interior monitoring, announces the first purchase order (PO) from Tier 1 Technomous, and start of production (SOP) with China's largest automotive company SAIC Motor.

David Tolub, CEO of Cipia said: "We are delighted to partner with Technomous and SAIC Motor, and begin the serial production of a vehicle which integrated Cipia's Driver Sense less than a year after kickoff. The integration of the system in such a short time span is a testament to the quality of the solution and service level, and offers automotive manufacturers the ability to remain at the edge of technology and safety, and enjoy a competitive advantage in the market."

According to research from Continental China and non-profit organization HCVC, 74% of people who survived road traffic accidents attributed the main cause to distracted driving. With the growing number of distractions in cars coupled with an overreliance on semi-autonomous driving features, there is a clear need for technology to mitigate the dangers of distracted driving.

The computer vision and AI technology powering Driver Sense, monitors and analyzes the driver's behavior by detecting visual attributes such as eyelids, pupils, gaze direction, etc., and translating them to the physiological state of the driver (drowsiness, distraction, talking on the phone, etc.), enabling life-saving warnings and actions.

The Chinese automotive market has been in a steady growth state for the past two decades. In 2020, 25M vehicles were manufactured in China – more than the US and EU combined, and in recent years Chinese automakers started acquiring international auto brands and targeting western markets with international brands. SAIC Motor has been the top-selling automotive manufacturer in China for 15 consecutive years, reaching a sales volume of 5.6 million vehicles across its brands in 2020.

Cipia is delivering its market-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Driver Sense, for integration in the Roewe RX5 MAX car model running on TI TDA4VM SoC, with production already underway. This project joins other car models already in serial production with Driver Sense on board; among them a model by a US electric vehicle manufacturer. The project with Technomous for SAIC was included in Cipia's IPO prospectus as part of the design wins and forecasted lifecycle value.

Cipia Vision Ltd ("Cipia"), (TASE: CPIA) is a leading auto-tech company providing automakers and fleets with advanced AI based in-cabin sensing solutions for driver monitoring (DMS) and interior monitoring (OMS). Its flagship product Driver Sense employs computer vision and artificial intelligence to improve the vehicle's safety and driving experience. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring software, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring software, and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

