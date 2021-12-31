5WPR Expands Gaming Division

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their gaming practice area, as a result of increased interest within the space.

The specialty practice, led by a team of seasoned professionals, combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's technology practices to offer a bespoke and integrated approach to clients in the space.

"Gaming continues to be a flourishing industry as we strive to provide the best public relations and marketing solutions for game developers and publishers, and consumer tech companies around the world," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "Our agency's expertise division focuses on gaming PR and growth campaigns as well as assisting interactive entertainment companies in product and corporate communications."

With more than 30 years of experience in the field, 5WPR's Consumer Tech team, which is ranked among the top 15 technology PR practices in the US since 2017 by leading PR industry publication O'Dwyer's, has strategized promotional concepts for virtually unknown brands and launched them into mainstream fame, while simultaneously representing many familiar products.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

