UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Robinhood Markets, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 15, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Robinhood suffered from major issues with revenue growth at the time of the IPO, with its touted transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading only providing a temporary boost to otherwise flat growth. The Company's supposed "significant investments" in reliability and infrastructure growth were subpar, creating the opportunity for service disruptions and cybersecurity failures. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Robinhood, investors suffered damages.

