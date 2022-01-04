CLEAR ARCH HEALTH, A DIVISION OF MOBILEHELP, ACQUIRES LIFE CARE SOLUTIONS, A DIVISION OF RESIDEO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Arch Health, a division of MobileHelp and a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) solutions, today announced the company acquired Life Care Solutions (LCS), a division of Resideo. Life Care Solutions has been a global leader in the remote patient monitoring industry for two decades, with a complete RPM solution to help streamline care coordination and improve outcomes.

"With this acquisition, Clear Arch Health is taking the next big step to solidify its role in the remote patient monitoring market," said Rob Flippo, Co-founder and CEO of MobileHelp, the parent company of Clear Arch Health. "While leveraging LCS's deep experience, extensive customer base and its validated LifeStream™ RPM software platform, Clear Arch Health will inject new energy and resources into this well-established brand."

Life Care Solutions was founded in 1999 as HomMed, LLC. The company was acquired by Honeywell in 2004 and changed its name to Honeywell Life Care Solutions in 2015. Three years later, as part of a larger spin off of Resideo, LCS was rebranded Resideo Life Care Solutions. Today, LCS develops and delivers digital health technologies for healthcare systems, payors, employers, home health agencies, and individuals to improve the quality and cost efficiency of care.

"As a pioneer in remote patient monitoring and a leading player delivering telehealth solutions for remote chronic care management, LCS is the perfect complement for Clear Arch Health and a logical extension of our ecosystem," added John Bojanowski, President, Clear Arch Health. "Together, with a clear focus on delivering RPM tools that provide meaningful and sustainable results, we can expand our offerings to care delivery systems and establish a larger presence in the market. We will be well positioned to establish an immediate brand and market leadership position in a highly fragmented industry."

"Healthcare delivery is rapidly evolving, spurred by the COVID public health emergency, to move care outside the walls of the hospital or doctor's office," noted Joseph C. Kvedar, MD, Chair of the Board, American Telemedicine Association (ATA); Professor, Harvard Medical School; Editor, npj Digital Medicine; Senior Advisor, MGH Center for Innovation in Digital HealthCare; and Clear Arch Health Healthcare Advisory Board member and Board Director. "Clear Arch Health understands these market dynamics and the growing need for robust, actionable data to support remote chronic care management and improve clinical decision making. We are quickly moving away from in-person, episodic care to a hybrid environment that relies on tools like remote patient monitoring to care for patients virtually, especially those in rural and underserved communities."

About Clear Arch Health

Clear Arch Health® is a division of MobileHelp®, a leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS) technology. Clear Arch Health provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about Clear Arch Health, please visit the company website at www.cleararchhealth.com.

