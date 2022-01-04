NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. Announces the Presentation of Phase IIa Study Results at Four International Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that presentation of the company's Phase IIa clinical trial results have been accepted at the 16th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's (AD/PD) to be held in Barcelona in March 2022. AD/PD is an international medical and scientific conference for Alzheimer's & Parkinson's disease and other neurological diseases.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, NeuroSense presented clinical and pre-clinical data at three prestigious conferences: the Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium; the ALS/MND Symposium 2021; and the Israeli Neurological Association Annual Meeting.

The presentations also focused on key clinical findings from NeuroSense's phase IIa clinical study which showed promising clinical outcomes together with significant changes in ALS-related biomarkers.

"We are excited and honored to be presenting our work at these leading conferences, and we thank the organizers for providing us the opportunity to be on the podium. Our findings have provided valuable insights into the pathologies of ALS and the mechanism of action for PrimeC's, the lead product in our pipeline," noted Dr. Shiran Zimri, PhD., Head of the Scientific Programs at NeuroSense. "We are hopeful that participation in these leading conferences will pave the way to further collaborations and advancement of our product portfolio."

Alon Ben-Noon, NeuroSense's CEO added: "The positive reception that NeuroSense has received from the scientific community helps to emphasize the novelty and importance of our PrimeC clinical trial findings for ALS. With the recent completion of our initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ, we are well financed to work closely with leading clinicians and patient advocacy groups and to advance our ALS clinical program towards initiation of our Phase IIb study."

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding participation in conferences; the company's PrimeC development program; the potential for PrimeC to safely and effectively target ALS; preclinical and clinical data for PrimeC; the timing of current and future clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

