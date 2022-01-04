TrueCut Motion Ecosystem Adds Support of Leading TV Brand to Deliver Superior Picture Quality to Consumers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced it is working with TCL®, one of the world's best-selling television brands and a global display technology innovator, to bring Pixelworks' award-winning TrueCut® Motion platform to TCL televisions in North America.

TrueCut Motion is a powerful solution that offers an ecosystem of directors, cinematographers, streaming services and TV brands the ability to deliver picture quality optimized for a superior motion viewing experience. The solution provides filmmakers with advanced mastering tools to control how motion is visualized in their films, not only in theaters but also at home. As part of the platform, the solution also delivers a singular streaming and theatrical distribution system supported by device certification to solve motion issues that have long been a struggle for directors and consumers alike. As a result, TV viewers would be able to experience incredible motion, consistently presented the way the filmmaker intended, without adjusting any settings on their TV.

As a top-selling global TV brand and vertically integrated display manufacturer, TCL delivers powerful picture performance technologies to its customers. It was the first TV brand to introduce quantum dot displays, the first TV brand to introduce mini-LED backlight technology and the first TV brand to introduce televisions featuring Roku TV -- all of which demonstrates TCL's commitment to bring joy and simplicity to its customers through the thoughtful execution of technology.

"Our TV customers enjoy powerful picture performance from displays that are brighter, sharper, more colorful and bigger than ever," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "But we recognize that with those more powerful display technologies in our customers' homes, the legacy of century-old motion standards aren't up to the task of delivering moving images that can take advantage of TCL's impactful displays. That's why TCL is so excited to support the TrueCut Motion standard, which will open up new tools for content creators, maximize the capabilities of TCL's displays and deliver truly astounding motion quality to our customers."

Acknowledging that both 4K and HDR have greatly improved still images, stunning motion has been the missing link in overall picture quality, especially on the latest big screen televisions. For the first time ever, TrueCut Motion brings it all together and closes the picture quality gap to make anything that moves onscreen look amazing across all screen sizes and devices.

"TrueCut Motion is a powerful innovation that delivers incredible motion across all of today's devices and screens. We are thrilled that TCL is collaborating with us to feature our platform solution," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "We share TCL's vision when it comes to perfecting every aspect of the viewing experience, and we're excited to be working with them to deliver superior motion to their customers."

