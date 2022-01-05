Built In Honors DriveWealth in its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards for the Second Year DriveWealth earned placements on Built In's NYC list of Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that DriveWealth, LLC , was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, DriveWealth was recognized for two awards, including Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies in New York City for the second consecutive year. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise stage, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"DriveWealth would not be the company it is today without the hard work and dedication of our talented employees," said Bob Cortright, founder and CEO of DriveWealth. "Fostering an environment that supports the team members who underpin our company is a top priority for DriveWealth — and one we never consider complete. Being recognized by Built In for the second year in a row is a testament to our ongoing commitment to employees and we look forward to continuing to progress our culture together over the coming year."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer of Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers, and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, the pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional, and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's unparalleled consultative support and cloud-based, industrial strength technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. DriveWealth's commitment to continuous evolution and innovation makes it the partner of choice for powering the future of investing. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn .

