NorthShore University HealthSystem, Edward-Elmhurst Health Finalize Merger

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) and Edward-Elmhurst Health today announced the completion of their merger, uniting 25,000 team members and 6,000 physicians with an unwavering commitment to serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents in communities across Illinois. The partnership creates the third largest health system, with total revenue expected to exceed $5 billion in the first year of operation, and the second largest physician network in the state. While a thoughtful approach to a new name and brand for the combined entity is underway, the new system will refer to itself as "NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health."

"Our combined organization offers significant promise for our patients, team members and communities. As we deepen our commitment to community connection and expand regional access to leading-edge, expert care in our patients' back yards, we have the opportunity to create something truly differentiated and transformative," said J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. "One of the things I'm most excited about is our mutual commitment to our communities. A prominent feature of our merger is the creation of new community investment funds. Each organization has committed $100 million to our respective communities. These funds will generate millions of dollars annually to enhance health and well-being, advance health equity and support local economic growth."

Nine hospitals and more than 300 ambulatory locations will serve patients across six counties in northeast Illinois – 69 miles from Waukegan in Lake County to Crest Hill in Will County. Led by Gallagher, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is governed by a Board of Directors with members representing NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Northwest Community Healthcare and Swedish Hospital, and will be comprised of North and South Regions.

"We have so much in common – our values, our cultures and our commitment to our people," said Mary Lou Mastro, South Region CEO. "I am incredibly optimistic that as we bring together two outstanding, award-winning organizations, our future is unlimited and we will be successful."

Patients will continue to receive the excellent care and services they have today while over time benefiting from improved access to additional specialties and sub-specialties, a larger breadth of services and an improved experience through state-of-the-art solutions, seamlessly connected throughout the system. Existing physician and medical groups will be maintained, supported by leading-edge technology, research and Magnet-level nursing care.

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 25,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights) Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org and EEHealth.org.

